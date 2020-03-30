LONGVIEW — Sally Sue Joanne Manula Swanson passed into the arms of her Lord on March 17, 2020 in Longview, Washington. She was born at home in Naselle to her parents Oscar and Selma (Nasi) Manula, on August 7, 1931.
She graduated from Naselle High School in 1949 as salutatorian and attended Oregon State College until she decided she’d better catch hold of her future husband, Ted, when she still had a chance as he was in the Air Force.
Sally was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, picking blackberries, and baking. She was an active member of Naselle Lutheran Church and was also active in the Finn/Am Folk Festivals and helped coordinate entertainment and lectures and sang in the choir.
She taught kindergarten for three years, and was later asked by the Ocean Beach School District superintendent to start a community education program through Grays Harbor College. The program, which she established and managed for 22 years, still exists to this day.
Sally and Ted enjoyed lots of travel to Europe, Hawaii, cruises and yearly trips to Palm Springs where they met many lifelong friends
Sally is survived by her husband, Ted, of 68 years; children, Roxanne (Chuck) Hendrickson, Mike (Barb) Swanson, Mark (Karen) Swanson, and Susan (Gary) Burkhalter; nieces Nancy and Wendy Manula, nephew Div Manula,; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John and David Manula and grandson Carson Burkhalter.
Contributions can be made to the Carson Burkhalter Memorial in care of the Naselle-Grays River Education Foundation, P.O. Box 12, Naselle, WA 98638.
No public service will be held due to the current situation of the coronavirus, however you are asked to sign our online guest book at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.