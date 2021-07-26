RYDERWOOD — Sandi Kay Caldwell Wood died Jan. 31, 2021, at the age of 71 in Ryderwood, Wash, transitioned to her next journey in her home surrounded by loved ones. Sandi was born Aug. 22, 1949, in Sacramento, Calif., and considered Ocean Park their hometown.
An innovator at heart, she operated the horse stables, brought smiles to kids with the ice cream truck, helped people celebrate with her decorated cakes, supported families with her daycare, initiated change in Long Beach and Ocean Park with the first video store, made people laugh with her button shop, and helped people remember years past with her antique store. Before retiring she was also proud of her work as a graphic artist. She loved books and published her own story “The Little Garage Library.” During her last days before the cancer took her life, she was able to teach her grandkids how to knit. Everyone had fun that day.
She was preceded in death by several siblings, her husband Steve King (14-year marriage), and then her husband Chuck Caldwell (34-year marriage). She is survived by her daughters Shannon King and Jamie King, two grandkids, two brothers, nieces, nephews, and step-children.
An outdoor celebration of life will be held July 31, at the multi-generational family plot in Keystone Cemetery (Dobbins, CA) with an option for remote participation. 203 NW Kerron Street, Winlock, WA. 98596. (360)785-3881, www.cattermolefh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandi Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.