LONG BEACH — Sandra Jo “Sandi” Soreng, fondly known as “The Hat Lady,” died Dec. 1, 2021.
She was born in San Diego to Leo and Jane Stockham on Aug. 23, 1941.
Sandi was an award-winning fiber artist who loved creating her own yarn and educating others on fiber art. She did demonstrations at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe showing others how to make their own yarn. She enjoyed the craft so much, she and her husband, Don, traveled to New Zealand where Sandi learned to spin her own wool and use natural dyes to create various colors.
During the pandemic, Sandi found comfort in making hats for the community. Each hat she made with care and prayed over individually before gifting them to others through locations such as the Senior Center or the food banks. People have been seen wearing her hats from Eugene to Seattle.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Don Soreng of Long Beach; her Daughter, Ronda Mackay of Seattle; and her brother Jeff Stockham. She is preceded in death by both of her parents.
Final arrangements were made through Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea.
