VANCOUVER — Sharon Jean White, 74 of Vancouver, Washington died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington. She was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Portland, Oregon to Emma and William White.
Surviving are her son, Daniel Rundell and granddaughter, Cassidy of Rainier, Oregon, step-grandson, Dayton Boursaw of Longview, Washington and longtime friend, Ivar Paarola of Longview, Washington; nieces and nephews, Keith and Sue Bounds of Portland, Oregon, Craig Bounds of Portland, Oregon and Karen and Rob Ogorman of Washougal, Washington.
Sharon’s parents, Emma and William White along with her siblings, Carl Bounds, Barry Bounds, Barbara Bounds and Bill Bounds preceded her in death.
Sharon was a longtime resident of Oregon and Washington. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1964 with honors and attended college at Portland State University where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in English.
Sharon loved to teach students, play the accordion and spend time with her family.
The funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, at noon with a burial service at 1 p.m. at Skyline Memorial Gardens, Portland, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.