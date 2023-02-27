Sherman Griffin Richmond

PENINSULA — Sherman Griffin Richmond was born Jan. 20, 1932 and died Feb. 14, 2023.

Sherman was born in Seattle to William and Thelma Richmond. He went to Franklin High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1952. Sherman served in Korea on the USS Iowa, Missouri, New Jersey and Wisconsin, all battleships. He returned home and attended Seattle University night school on the GI Bill to be an accountant. He worked for Foster and Kleiser as the head comptroller of the Western U.S. and finished his career at Bearing Engineering and Supply Company in Seattle.

