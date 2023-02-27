PENINSULA — Sherman Griffin Richmond was born Jan. 20, 1932 and died Feb. 14, 2023.
Sherman was born in Seattle to William and Thelma Richmond. He went to Franklin High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1952. Sherman served in Korea on the USS Iowa, Missouri, New Jersey and Wisconsin, all battleships. He returned home and attended Seattle University night school on the GI Bill to be an accountant. He worked for Foster and Kleiser as the head comptroller of the Western U.S. and finished his career at Bearing Engineering and Supply Company in Seattle.
Sherman was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Richmond (Remmen) in 2017, and daughter, Karin Steele (Richmond) 2021, and by grandson Jason Steele. He is survived by his daughter Thelma Gaston (Richmond), James Gaston, granddaughters Liddia Gaston, Rachael Steele and grandsons Jay Gaston and Ivan Steele, and great-grandchildren Tre’Sean, Paige, Adam and Aaron.
Sherman was active in Freemasonry and Eastern Star for many years. He was a member of Lawton Lodge #292, Occidental Lodge #72 in 1990 and Occident Lodge #49 in 1998. Sherman joined Eastern Star, Concord Chapter #245 1978. The later were members of Amethyst Chapter #138 and finally, Pacific Chapter #129 in Ilwaco.
Sherman helped start the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Ilwaco. He is a Plank Holder in the USCG Auxiliary, Flotilla 62, Cape Disappointment and was the Auxiliarist of the Year in 2013. He received honors from both U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. Sherman received the American Legion Award for serving community his for more than 7,000 hours in his lifetime.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced later.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.