LONG BEACH — Long Beach native Shirley Ramsey died Oct. 10, 2020 on the Long Beach Peninsula. She was 89 and a lifelong resident of Long Beach.

The daughter of Ernest and Margaret (Gray) Kroll, she was born Jan. 15, 1931 at the family home in Long Beach. She was a member of the Ilwaco High School class of 1949 and in that year married her husband, John Ramsey Sr., on March 4, 1949. They built their home 100 feet away from where she was born.

In the ensuing years they raised a family of two sons and three daughters. John Sr. and her youngest daughter, Debra, preceded her in death.

Shortly after John and Shirley opened Johnny’s Shell Service Station, she ran a small drive in called Shirley’s. People came from as far away as Portland just to have a Shirley Burger. Also, she worked as the Head Cook for many years at the New Seaera Convalescent Home. She enjoyed all that the Peninsula had to offer and one activity that she especially enjoyed was getting out to the beach and digging clams. Additionally, she and her husband were very much interested in the sports program at Ilwaco High School and were charter members of the Ilwaco High School Sports Booster Club.

Survivors include a sister, Darlene Rothaug; a brother, Ernie Kroll; son, John Ramsey Jr. and spouse Margie Ramsey; son, Ken Ramsey and spouse Linda Ramsey; daughter, Diann Yunker and spouse David Yunker; daughter, Terri Snedden and spouse Larry Snedden; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lone Fir Cemetery.