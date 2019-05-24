VANCOUVER — Shirley (Rowlands) Wright, age 93, born in Seaview, Wash., passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Vancouver, Wash.
Shirley lived nearly all of those 93 years in the house she designed and helped build on the Long Beach Peninsula. She enjoyed camping around the Northwest, riding bikes, working in her yard, singing, clamming, and having coffee with friends.
Shirley was always busy with something — from sewing clothes to making teddy bears, knitting sweaters, canning from her garden and baking some incredible desserts — all of which she shared with family and friends. After retiring from managing Archie’s Market in Ilwaco, she wintered for several decades in Apache Junction, Ariz., where she enjoyed playing games, swimming, and putting on fun variety shows. Always a great storyteller, Shirley wrote and self-published a book, "When a Little Meant A Lot," about her experiences during the Great Depression and World War II (as one of the original “Rosie the Riveters” in the shipyards).
Preceded in death by parents, George and Arloa Rowlands; her husband, Edwin “Penny” Wright; her twin sister Corrinne Wilcox; and her sister Marian Drakem she is survived by a daughter, Sharon; grandson Bo and his family; granddaughter KaDee and her family; a niece and four nephews and their families. The family would like to express their deep felt thanks to the Golden Sands retirement community and to Kelly and Darlene Montgomery for their wonderful support and friendship with Shirley over the many years.
A memorial service will be held in Shirley's honor this summer on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church in Seaview with Pastor Dean Mead officiating.
A reception will follow. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.