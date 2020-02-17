SEAVIEW — Steven Bayeux, 53, died at his Seaview residence on Jan. 20, 2020 of natural causes. A native of Oakland, New Jersey, he was born May 19, 1966.
Steven was a master plumber, a trade he was very proud of and very good at. Steven was blessed with an outgoing personality, always ready and willing to help anyone at any time, and was very close to his family. Whenever he was asked how he was doing he responded “well above average.”
Steve is survived by his sisters, Carolyn and Joyce; brother-in-law Charlie; sister-in-law Karen; nieces and nephews Christine, Dan, Katie, Angie, John and Patrick; great-nephew Philippe; and great-niece Charlotte. He will be missed by those who knew him.
No service at his request. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
