ENUMCLAW — Susan Porter was born to Edward and Mary (Johnston) Porter in Providence, Rhode Island on Oct. 13, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Douglas.
Susan graduated from the University of Colorado and worked as a radiology and CT tech at Valley Medical Center in Renton for nearly 35 years. She retired in 2012.
Susan loved animals and volunteered for several charitable organizations throughout her life. She purchased a home in Ocean Park in 1986 and spent much of her spare time there. Susan enjoyed neighbors, fishing, clamming and crabbing.
Susan died from complications of young onset dementia on Oct. 20, 2019. She received excellent care from Angel’s Haven in Enumclaw by Yoli and Beato for the three years she lived there. Even as her ability to function fell away, Susan remained happy and loved life.
Susan is survived by her spouse of 28 years, Laurel; her sister Ellen; niece, Taylor and nephews Mitch and Nathan. There were no services at Susan’s request.
