OCEAN PARK — Susan Patitucci, 77, passed away at Golden Sands Assisted Living in Klipsan Beach on April 16, 2019, from cancer. She was born on April 10, 1942, in Houlton, Maine to Gary and Edna Cotton.
Susan grew up in Oregon and Washington. On Dec. 12, 1982, she married Michael Patitucci in Washougal, Wash. They living in Vancouver until retiring, then built a new home and moved to the beach in 2000.
Susan was a member of Ocean Park Eagles, Moose Lodge and Long Beach Elks., and volunteered for many events at the Eagles. Susan loved to read, crochet, knit and bowled on a league years ago. Her dogs were such a joy and a special part of the family.
Susan always had a smile, was a wonderful friend to many and will be so missed.
Survivors include a stepson, Robert, in Texas and two granddaughters in Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 36 years, Michael.
