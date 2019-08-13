OCEAN PARK — Ted Hollis, 46, died Aug. 10, 2019, in Ocean Park. He was born Nov. 10, 1972, in Astoria, Oregon to Fred Hollis of Coverdale, Calif., and Martha English of Ocean Park. Ted grew up in Eureka, Calif. He had just moved to Ocean Park in May 2018.
Although he had only lived in Ocean Park for the last year, he spent much of his life visiting the area. His grandparents, Fred and Helen Jenkins were longtime residents, and Ted has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the area.
He was baptized by his brother, Steve, in the summer of 2010 in Upper Lake, Calif. He believed strongly in God.
Ted loved to go fishing with his Uncle Buck. He loved to make people laugh and he had a huge heart and was generous to all that he cared for.
Survivors include his parents, Martha English and Fred Hollis; brother Steve Stump and wife, Uvea of Janesville, Calif.; sister, Zena Coffman and husband, Jon of Roseville, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Steven, Daniel and Raina Stump of Jonesville, Calif., and Brady and Savannah Bodwell of Roseville, Calif., as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 at Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea in Long Beach.
