NAHCOTTA — Teresa Lee Wiegardt Goodwin passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home in Nahcotta, Wash., after a courageous six-month battle with lung cancer. Her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior sustained her through these difficult months. She maintained her cheerful attitude as she looked forward to being with Him in eternity.
Teresa was born July 9, 1958, in Ilwaco, Wash. She is the daughter of Dobby and Lila Lee Wiegardt, and a fourth-generation descendant of two peninsula pioneer families: the Wiegardts of Ocean Park and the Prests of Chinook.
She had a happy childhood playing in the sand dunes near the family home in Ocean Park along with cousins, neighbors, and dear friends. She developed a hearty and infectious laugh and giggle at an early age that she carried with her throughout her life.
She participated in many school activities while attending Ilwaco High School — cheerleading, drama, Honor Society, and student government, to name a few — but socializing with her friends was her top priority.
Teresa was very creative in clothing design even at a young age: She made her own Barbie clothes and then sewed her own clothing in junior high and high school, and into college. She was a gifted seamstress — a gift from her mother — and could make beautiful dresses without a pattern. She loved to cook and bake and could make some of the best cinnamon rolls anyone could ask for.
She was especially fond of razor clam digging, following the family tradition of digging with a shovel, sometimes while barefoot.
After graduating from Ilwaco High School in 1976, Teresa attended Washington State University and graduated in 1981 with a BA in Home Economics. In the summers she worked at Jack’s Country Store in Ocean Park, where she enjoyed meeting and helping customers. After college she returned to the peninsula for a short time while attending beauty school in Astoria. Shortly thereafter she went to work in a salon in Portland.
While in Portland she met the love of her life, Rick Goodwin, at a social function — he needed a place to sit, and the only empty seat was next to hers. They were married November 30, 1985, at the church she grew up in, the Methodist Church in Ocean Park, covered that day in a blanket of new-fallen snow. Teresa sewed all her bridesmaid dresses.
Teresa and Rick lived in Portland while Rick worked as a commercial drywaller. Teresa kept busy working as a hairdresser.
On April 15, 1989, with $500 in their pockets, they moved back to the peninsula and settled into her grandparents’ home in Nahcotta, the same house her father, Dobby, was born in. Rick started his own residential drywall business. Teresa soon became a stay-at-home mom doing what she loved best: creating a wonderful home for Rick and their girls, Janna, Rayna, and Abigail. They later remodeled the house into the beautiful home it is today.
Through diligence, hard work, and an ever-present smile, she and Rick faithfully educated their girls up to college level. Many of the homeschooling classes were done with the Eric and Ann Wiegardt family who lived at the other end of the property. Their daughters have many fond memories of a simple, yet glorious childhood with this loving, caring, and devoted mom. She was always so happy and quick to smile; her laughter filled the room. Teresa became active in her church, Peninsula Baptist Church, Dance Praise, Bayside Singers, and PAPA stage productions. A highlight for her was coming under the tutelage of Barbara Poulshock and discovering she had a beautiful soprano voice — latent for many years as an alto, but when released she sang like a bird with an extraordinary pitch and a beautiful tone that surprised both her and her family. She performed many solos and lovely duets with her father.
Her husband entered law enforcement, graduating from the Police Academy in July 1997. Soon thereafter he became a deputy for the Pacific County Sheriff’s department, a position he held for over 20 years. Teresa was always very proud of him for treating people right and fairly.
She thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated working for J and B Accounting Services, owned by Judy and Bob Beezley in Ocean Park. Then from 2010 until recently she worked for Northern Oyster Company — Brian and Marilyn Sheldon — whom she greatly admired. At one time she had babysat Marilyn’s older sisters. Later, Marilyn babysat Teresa and Rick’s girls, then Teresa’s daughters babysat Marilyn’s children, and maybe someday Marilyn’s daughters will babysit Teresa and Rick’s grandchildren. One of the joys of living in a small community!
She and Theresa Reardon developed a deep friendship during their morning walks up and down Bay Avenue. They were “The T(h)eresas.” Theresa Reardon faithfully stayed by her side to the end. Always thinking of gifts for others, she was baking treats and making Christmas ornaments with the help of her dear neighbor for her cancer team. The family is grateful to the many who showered love in the form of gifts, time, prayers, and meals.
Teresa is survived by her devoted husband, Rick Goodwin; her daughters Janna (Brock) Uskoski, Rayna (Devin) Uskoski, Abigail (Donn) Kittrell; grandchildren Mae, Aida, Naomi, Michael, and Gustav; her parents, Dobby and Lila Wiegardt; her siblings Mark (Sue Cudd) Wiegardt, Eric (Ann) Wiegardt, Todd Wiegardt, and Karen (Peter) Field; along with many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Teresa exhibited a loving life filled with faith and family, laughter and gentleness — all with a sparkle in her eye.
My, she will be deeply missed!
A public service will be held at the beach at a date to be determined later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayside Singers, P.O. Box 46, Nahcotta, WA, 98637-0046; or to a charity of your choice.
