PORTLAND — Terrence “Terry” Stark died Jan. 25, 2020 at the age of 67, in Portland, Oregon.
Terrence was born March 30, 1952, in Staten Island, New York to Raymond and Margaret Stark. He was the second oldest of four children. Terry attended Curtis High School and went on to attend a small preparatory school. Terry was an avid football player and played for the school’s incredibly small team, which instilled in him an attitude of “tape me up coach, I’m going back in!” Terry’s skills and go-get-‘em attitude granted him a football scholarship to King’s Point Academy. Upon graduation Terry became an Officer and Gentleman in the United States Merchant Marines.
Terry’s love for the ocean is something he carried with him for his entire life. He was hired by Chevron as an entry-level worker and over the years worked his way up to Captain. As a Master Captain he could navigate any ocean with any tonnage. He even acquired his Bar Piloting License and was able to navigate the most difficult of waters. He retired from Chevron after more than 30 years of service. Terry made his home by the ocean and when he wasn’t working you could find him enjoying tuna fishing, bird watching, or simply taking in the sights. In his free time, he loved driving motorcycles and fast cars; especially his Mustang. Terry was proficient at whistling and could carry a tune like no other! He enjoyed music and played various instruments including the banjo, guitar, and harmonica. He took part in Rendezvous Encampments and went by the name Tent Diver. He loved to travel, especially to Ireland. Like any good Pacific Northwesterner, Terry was a passionate Seahawks fan!
“Be a good human” was Terry’s favorite departing phrase. He was a generous man with a big heart. He was passionate about volunteering and taking care of others. Somehow, not only was he incredibly giving but also quite frugal! One year, Terry took on the important role of Santa Claus for the Salvation Army. Instead of ringing the bell, he brought his dog and played the harmonica. It’s safe to say, he brought in more donations than the other Santas. Terry had just completed eight years of service on the HOA board of Safari Association of Ilwaco. He was an outstanding president and worked incredibly hard to ensure a better community for all the residents.
Terry leaves behind a legacy of kindness. He was an incredibly loving father, husband, brother and friend. His memory will forever be carried in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Terry is survived by his spouse, Linda Nackerud Stark; daughters, Amanda Stark and Kendra Stark; stepson Jonah Cross; brothers, William Stark and Dennis Stark; and sister, Mary Stark Naylor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terry’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. In honor of Terry, remember to go carefully.
A memorial service for Terry will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. at The Lost Roo, 1700 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach, WA 98631.
A memorial service for Terry will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. at The Lost Roo, 1700 Pacific Ave S, Long Beach, WA 98631.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Skyline Memorial Gardens, 4101 NW Skyline Blvd, Portland, Oregon. 97229.
