PENINSULA — Terry Hoover passed away suddenly from cancer on Nov. 22, 2020 at the age of just 57. He was born Aug. 17, 1963.

Terry was well known to the many in the Peninsula area — to me he was 1-800-Terry, always ready to help, always ready to McGyver any problem. He was also known as the canopy setup guy at the Saturday Market in Ilwaco. No doubt he hopes to best be remembered as the Bass Player for a long-time favorite local band; The Distractions. The years he spent performing were his biggest accomplishments and enjoyment. He had great respect for his fellow musicians and all the musicians who crossed his path over the years. He spoke highly of each and every one of you.

He is preceded in death by Rich, the man who raised him as his Dad.

He left behind a family of friends who may not be blood relatives, but he thought of them as brothers. To others he was a brother, uncle and son. Thanks to Jerry and Dave who stayed with him to the end. He did not die alone.

In remembrance of Terry, support your local musicians when the day comes we can all get out and dance again. There will be a remembrance of Terry’s life at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Hooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.