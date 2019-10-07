ILWACO — A resident of Ocean Park the past three years, Terry Turner, 58, died in Ilwaco of natural causes on Sept. 26, 2019. A native of Twenty-Nine Palms, California, he was born there June 30, 1961. Following high school he served in the United States Navy for seven years.
Terry was employed in manufacturing for Boeing Aircraft for 28 years. Having maintained a vacation home on the Peninsula for several years, Terry moved here permanently from Everett, Washington. Terry loved the coast where he enjoyed his passion of flying kites, having established “High As A Kite” kite flying club. In younger years he also enjoyed motorcycle trips with his brother.
At 2:02 on the afternoon of 02-02-02 he married Samantha Howe; she survives residing in Ocean Park. Also surviving are his parents Robert Eugene and Eva May Turner; daughter Mariah Nateshia Coffman; and brother Donald Eugene Turner.
A celebration of his life will be held during the One Sky, One World event on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the World Kite Museum in Long Beach.
In accordance with Terry’s wishes, he was buried at sea. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
