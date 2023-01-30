KLIPSAN — Theresa A. Potter, 97, a life-long resident of the Peninsula, died Jan. 16, 2023 in Klipsan Beach.
She was born at the old hospital in Ilwaco on June 7, 1925. Her father, Casper “Cap” Capser was for a number of years the local undertaker. Her mother Anna Marie (Cordano) Capser was a women of the “old school,” strong in her Catholic faith, one who for years supplied flowers for various church functions and devoted to her family, traits passed on to Theresa.
Theresa grew up in Ilwaco during the Great Depression years. She graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1943 and was the last surviving member of her class. On Nov. 11, 1943 she married Paul Revere Bruner and became a devoted wife and mother to four children: Christine Marie, Paul Michael, Bonnie Jean, and Jerry Duane.
Theresa was initially employed at National Bank of Commerce in Ilwaco for a number of years as a cashier. When Bank of the Pacific began, she worked in the same capacity at the Long Beach branch. She also was employed in a variety store in Ilwaco in years past and before retirement worked at the Long Beach School library.
With her mother as a role model, Theresa was a life-long, devoted and dedicated parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Seaview where in past years she sang with the choir and also at Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church choir. Theresa was an avid quilter, active for 20 years with the Old Fashioned Quilters Guild of Ocean Park. She enjoyed flower (oh, those dahlias!) and vegetable gardening and volunteered at the Ilwaco Heritage Museum for 17 years. A quiet woman of faith and commitment, she was a strong role model to her family, and she had been a Cub Scout leader for six years also.
She married Darrel W. Potter on Jan. 22, 1974 and he passed on May 24, 2000. She was predeceased also her daughter Bonnie Hilbert; grandsons Keith Bruner and Thomas Hilbert. Survivors include daughter Christine (Carl) Hutchison of Sandy, Oregon; sons Paul (Mikele) Bruner of Anchorage, Alaska and Jerry (Bobbie) Bruner of Seaview; 11 grand and 13 great-grandchildren.
Recitation of the Rosary begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Seaview. Funeral Mass follows at 11:30, with Christian Burial at Ilwaco Cemetery. Reception will be held at St. Mary’s following. Memorials are requested to St. Mary’s Parish Altar Society. Penttila’s Chapel, directors.
