LAFAYETTE, California — Thomas Kjos Sagmiller was born on April 11, 1955 in Milwaukee, Ore. and passed away due to terminal cancer on April 27, 2019 at home in Lafayette, Calif.
Growing up, his family lived in Minnesota, Spanaway, Wash. and Shelton, Wash. before settling in Long Beach, where he attended Ilwaco high School. He was elected senior class president. He was also a member of the wrestling team, and became the regional wrestling champion.
After graduating in 1973, tom earned his U.S. Coast Guard 100-Ton Master’s Licenses, working as captain of the Stargazer, Lorie Marie and the 40-foot Dandy.
Thomas served two years active duty during the Vietnam War at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, Calif. plus four years reserves at McChord AFB, Tacoma and Travis AFB, Fairfield, Calif. Following the service he earned a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering degree from St. Martin’s University in Olympia, Wash. He spent the next three years working as a civil engineer with International Engineering Group, San Francisco, Calif.
Thomas earned the Prestigious Designation of Licenses Professional Engineer in both California and Florida. He worked as an engineer for Chevron USA 13 years in both states. During this time, he also earned his MBA from Golden State University, while working full time.
During the following years, Thomas worked with companies Oracle, Kellogg’s, Michelin Tire Company in Claremont, France, with MKA Engineering Association, with WebEx Corporation and Cisco Corporation.
Tom always made time to enjoy his many outside interests, and being an avid snow skier and wind surfer, pursued these sports across many states. Another passion was exploring new locales which included Peru, Bolivia, Venezuela, Brazil, Western Europe, the coast of Turkey, Greece, among others. His adventures included mountain climbing — Mt. Ausangate, Peru, Mt. Rainer, Mt. Hood, and Mt. Baker.
Above all, Thomas loved the ocean and fishing for salmon, tuna and sea bass.
He leaves behind seven brothers and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews and many life-long friends—and as Tom affectionately called her, “The love of my life for the past 35 year” Diane Jakubowski of Lafayette, Calif.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be held in the parish hall of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Seaview, Wash. on June 8 at 1 p.m. The family requests no flowers.
Thomas cared deeply for all of his family and friends with whom he grew up, and appreciated their support and friendship over the years.
We shall miss you, Thomas.
