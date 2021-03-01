OLYMPIA — Beloved father, son and brother, Tom Evans, 53, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Olympia, Washington on Feb. 9, 2021.
Thomas Eldred (Tommy) Evans was born on Sept. 16, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the youngest of three boys. He was a well-traveled little man, having lived in Hawaii, North Carolina and Alaska by the time he was five years old.
In 1973, after his parents’ divorce, the family moved to Ilwaco, Washington, where he was to receive all of his early schooling. Many of his fondest memories were of growing up on the Long Beach Peninsula. He explored its beaches and tidelands, dug clams, harvested cranberries, worked many odd jobs in the summer, hung out with like-minded friends, and never hesitated to marvel at its uniqueness.
He was a proud graduate of Ilwaco High School, class of 1985, where he formed lasting friendships. He went on to attend Western Washington University and graduated in 1991. He settled in Olympia, Washington where he raised his family. He has been employed for many years by the State of Washington, Department of Enterprise Services.
Tom was a prolific reader and a lifelong learner, who loved to share his thoughts with others. Those near to him will miss those long discussions! He touched many lives and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his Mother and Stepfather, Kathy and David Aase of Long Beach; his incredible children, Matthew, Mark, David and Catherine, and their mother, Diana, all of Olympia; brothers, Rich (Ruth Ann) and Randy, of Long Beach; stepbrother, Brian (Karen), stepsisters, Mary Ann (Terry), Melissa (Brian), Donna (Merv), and their families and a Special Friend, Erly Dizon of Olympia. There will be a Celebration of Tom’s Life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.