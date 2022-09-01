Tracy Renee Zuern passed on July 27, 2022 at the age of 51.
Tracy was born on Sept. 26, 1970 in Astoria, Oregon to Norman and Nancy (Prest) Gisler. She graduated from Wahkiakum High School and went on to Oregon State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in forest recreation management. She worked for Washington State Parks for 20-plus years.
Tracy is survived by her husband Don Zuern; daughter Zoey; mother Nancy Prest Bielmen (Mike); father Jerry De Briae Jr. (Rosie); sister Amanda Gisler; brother J.R. DeBriae III; grandparents, Jerry and Linda Debriae, Sr.; several aunts, uncles and many cousins. Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Norman Gisler; her brother Michael Gisler; grandparents Joseph and Natalie Gisler and Donald and Jean Prest; and several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will take place in Chinook on Sept. 24 on the beach at 31 Washington St. at 5 p.m. The beach in Chinook was her playground where she loved building forts and swimming in the Columbia River. This was also the place her mom would bring them to watch their dad coming in from his fishing trips on his boat The Cap'n Oscar headed to his homeport of Chinook. They were always so excited to see him heading home.
