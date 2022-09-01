Tracy Renee Zuern

Tracy Renee Zuern passed on July 27, 2022 at the age of 51.

Tracy was born on Sept. 26, 1970 in Astoria, Oregon to Norman and Nancy (Prest) Gisler. She graduated from Wahkiakum High School and went on to Oregon State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in forest recreation management. She worked for Washington State Parks for 20-plus years.

