ILWACO — Vickie Lee (Ryder) Waldier went home to her Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023, after a three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Vickie was born in Portland, Oregon on Jan. 22, 1948, to Paul Edwin and Mary Lois (Bettcher) Ryder. She grew up in Alameda, California and graduated from Alameda High School in 1966. She attended Westmont College, graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1970, and went on to earn her teaching credential from San Francisco State University. She taught elementary school in Alameda, and then in Portland.
She married Brian Aaron Waldier on June 7, 1969, in Portola Valley, California, and he remained faithfully by her side until her death. She worked tirelessly as a homemaker, pastor’s wife, home-school teacher, and family dietician. She passionately pursued health and nutrition, and found joy in sharing information, recipes, supplements, and food bargains with family and friends. She lived in Ilwaco, Washington for most of the last 43 years, except for 10 years in Jewell, Oregon.
Brian and Vickie have been members of Seaview Baptist Church, Ocean Park Community Church, Nehalem Valley Community Church, and Warrenton First Baptist Church. Vickie loved to share her faith in Jesus Christ. She was thrilled to share her (cancer) journey, miracles, and trials with family, friends, supporters, doctors, and even acquaintances, inspiring many who have witnessed her faith.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Brian of Ilwaco; son, Aaron Paul and grandchildren Waylon and Aubrey Waldier of Sandy, Oregon; brother Brent G. Ryder of Las Vegas, Nevada, and many cousins who have faithfully supported her. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Waldier, and beloved daughter-in-law, Crystal (McCarthy) Waldier. She will be laid to rest at Ilwaco Cemetery on April 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at Pacific Bible Church.
There will also be a memorial service on May 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Warrenton First Baptist Church in Warrenton, Oregon. Vickie’s family would like to express their eternal gratitude to the angelic folks at the Knight Cancer Center in Astoria, Oregon, as well as the hospice staff who serve those who are dying in the time of their greatest need. Special thanks also to mortician Eric Anderson and Charlotte of Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, and coroner/cemetery guardian Ron Hylton, for their compassionate service.
