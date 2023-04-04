Vickie Waldier

ILWACO — Vickie Lee (Ryder) Waldier went home to her Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023, after a three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Vickie was born in Portland, Oregon on Jan. 22, 1948, to Paul Edwin and Mary Lois (Bettcher) Ryder. She grew up in Alameda, California and graduated from Alameda High School in 1966. She attended Westmont College, graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1970, and went on to earn her teaching credential from San Francisco State University. She taught elementary school in Alameda, and then in Portland.

