PORTLAND — Violet Mary Loghry died June 13, 2021, in Portland, Oregon at the age of 84. The daughter of George K. and Violet M. DeVaney, she was born June 28, 1936, in Portland, Ore., and grew up in Skamania County, Washington.
Mary, as she was known to everyone, graduated from Stevenson High School in 1954. In 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Loghry. They moved to Camas Washington where Mary briefly worked for Crown Zellerbach Papermill before becoming a mother and homemaker. As her children grew up Mary went to work at Highland Terrace Nursing Home in Camas where she was admired for her hard work and positive attitude. In 1997 Mary retired from Highland Terrace and moved to Ocean Park, Washington.
Mary was an avid gardener and active community member on the Long Beach Peninsula. She loved her life at the beach and made many friends. One of her favorite activities was riding the bus to Tokeland and winning at the casino there. She loved animals and spent much of her free time volunteering at the local animal shelter and adopted many cats and dogs herself. Mary was a beloved grandma and everyone fondly remembers waiting for the scratch lottery tickets on Christmas morning and her tins of treats.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Carla Loghry Belisle; former husband and friend, Robert Loghry; and her brothers, John, Russell, Donald, and Robert DeVaney. Survivors include her son Jerry Loghry (Diane) of Camas; grandchildren, Jason Loghry (Vancouver), Grant (Melissa) Loghry (Vancouver), Brennan Loghry (Vancouver) and Maggie Loghry(Vancouver), son-in-law Jamie Belisle (Long Beach), and sister-in-law Jean Devaney (Washougal) and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Colton and Braylon Loghry.
At her request, there will be no public service. A private family burial will take place at Washougal Cemetery. In place of flowers, donations may be made to the South Pacific Humane Society. (330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, Washington, 98631).
