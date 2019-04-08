CASTLE ROCK — Virginia Helen Isaksen died March 30, 2019, in Castle Rock, Wash.
She was born May 1923 to Lottie H. and Franklin LeRoy “Roy” Slater in Ostrander, Washington. Virginia grew up on Pleasant Hill with her parents, two sisters and brother where they ran the family farm and business, the Pleasant Hill grocery, service station and tavern (now known as Lone Fir Tavern). Virginia graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1941.
Virginia spent most of her life living in Longview/Kelso Washington and in her later years retired in Ocean Park, Washington. Virginia worked in San Antonio Texas for a couple years at an airbase and then returned to Kelso and worked for the Kelso School District for four years followed by a 26-year career at the Cowlitz PUD where she retired in 1979.
Virginia enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, clam digging, golfing, bowling and hosting guests with her amazing cooking. She was an avid fisherwoman and loved to travel, with some of her favorite places being Puerta Vallarta, Mexico and Kona, Hawaii.
Virginia was known for her kind heart, her quick laugh, her fashionable style, her unfaltering positive attitude and her dedication to her family and friends. She was truly an inspiration in her commitment to family and her ability to see the best in all people and situations with her “take it as it comes” attitude. She will forever live in our hearts, memories and in the lessons she taught us all by her example!
Virginia is preceded in death by her husbands, Carl “Ike” Isaksen, Lyle Stillwell and William Anderson as well as her parents, Roy and Lottie Slater, her sister Catherine Girt and her brother Roy “Bud” Slater Jr. She leaves behind a legacy of family through her sister, Beverly Scott; her children, son, Dale Anderson; daughter, Charlotte Sandford; stepsons Fred Stillwell, Bill Stillwell and Ronald Isaksen and stepdaughter Sharon Murphy as well as her 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 28 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 12 at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Longview, Washington at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the Pleasant Hill Grange in Kelso, Washington at 12:30 p.m. and Entombment Services at Longview Memorial in Longview, Washington at 4 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.