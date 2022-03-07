LONGVIEW — Virginia Jenny Loe, 90, passed away at Columbia Hospice Center in Longview, Washington on Jan. 7, 2022, with her two daughters at her side. She was born on May 11, 1931, in Goble, Oregon. She was the baby of five children.
In 1948 she married Sonny Loe and they had three children. Initially she stated home to raise her children. As they got older she entered the work field. Sears and Western Auto were her first jobs. With time, she eventually moved to working in banks as a teller. That career provided to be quite interesting as she was held up three times! A divorce came after 34 years of marriage.
After several years, she met the love of her life, Bob Bodine. They moved to Ocean Park, Wash., where they made their permanent home and opened up a septic business and Virginia became a real estate salesman. She loved living there and being snowbirds during the winters in Yuma, Arizona. They made many special friends. One of her joys was clam digging. One of her prize possession was her fancy special clam gun that she always loved.
Virginia loved her family and listening to updates on all of them. She made several trips to Hawaii ad took her grandchildren there for their graduation gift. Yard work, painting, crafting, sewing and in later years watching Hallmark were her favorites.
In 2015, Bob passed away. She stayed and finished her house that they had been building. She did live a short time in it before her passing. Unfortunately she never really got over Bob’s death.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Brad) Olsen, Susan (Gary) Boles, Randy (Diane) Loe; five grandchildren, Jennie (Adam) Lamb, Kammie Garver, Branden (Chris) Thompson, Byren (Tracy) Thompson, and Candie Olsen; 14 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Wanda Rigby.
She will be missed forever by her family and her special friends. She was quite a character. She always had a special saying for almost anything that happened.
No service is planned.
