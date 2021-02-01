CHINOOK — Virginia Mae Wisner 92, a lifelong resident of Chinook, died of natural causes at home in Chinook, Washington on Jan. 14, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

A descendant of pioneer Chinook residents, Virginia was one of two siblings born to Laura and William (Bill) Benson in Chinook on Dec. 23, 1928. Virginia attended grades one through eighth at Chinook and then went to high school at Ilwaco.

Following high school, Virginia met Hoover Wisner in 1947 and soon married. Hoover and Virginia were proud parents to four daughters, Donna (Dick) Beller, Carol Moore, Sharon (Augie) Pedersen and Toni Wisner.

She worked at the Chinook Cannery and at Chinook Custom Cannery in the summers. She also helped out on the family’s cranberry bogs. Most of her life she was a homemaker and was well known for her wonderful cookies and candies during the holidays. She enjoyed shopping for flowers and hanging baskets in the spring and enjoyed sitting on her deck admiring them.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Seaview.

Virginia was very proud of her daughters and loved spending time with them. Virginia also adored her many grandchildren, Ryan (Holly) Beller, Rodney (Kari) Beller, Brianna Beller, Lisa (Dave) McKee, Scott Moore, Craig Moore, Nels Pedersen, Matt Pedersen and Jake (Sasha) Pedersen. She was a proud great-grandmother to 15 and had four great-great-grandchildren with two on the way. In addition she had four nieces: Judy Reigle, Lynette Onion, Haroldene Andrews and Paulette Barless.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Hoover Wisner, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Benson, daughter Carol Moore, grandsons Scott Moore and Matt Pedersen, as well as two of her nieces, Judy Reigle and Paulette Barless and her sister-in-law Blanche Hill.

Virginia may have not lived in many places, but had a passion for travel. She made several trips with her husband and sister-in-law to Europe and on cruises. She got the travel bug in 1969 when their first granddaughter (Lisa) was born in Germany. Later, after her husband had died in 2000, Virginia continued traveling with her daughters to Europe visiting relatives in Denmark, vacationing in Hawaii, Mexico, and visiting her daughter in Alaska.

Virginia loved her pets, especially little Teddy who is being well taken care of by her daughters.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of Chinook School.

Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.

