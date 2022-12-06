CHINOOK — Beloved wife and mother, sister and friend Virginia Marie (Driscoll) Wilson of Chinook passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Willapa Care Center in Raymond.
She was born Feb. 5, 1937 to her parents, Thomas and Hazel Driscoll, in the midst of a snow storm at the family home in Portland, Oregon. She was born fifth of seven children. During her early grade school years, the family moved to Ocean Park where Tom found work after World War II. Virginia and her siblings attended Ocean Park Schools while their mother served meals from the school kitchen.
Virginia went on to attend Ilwaco High School (Class of 1955) where she was a varsity cheerleader for three years. She met her varsity basketball player and sweetheart, Edgar “Corky” Wilson (Class of 1954). The two married Dec. 17, 1955. After eventually moving to Raymond and settling in South Bend, they raised their four children: Gary, Randy, Gina and Russell.
Virginia was a great mom and devoted wife. Virginia and Corky were members of the Raymond Assembly of God, where she was the Sunday School Superintendent and Women’s Ministries President for many years. When Corky retired, they decided to move back to Chinook where they started their married life together. There, he built her new custom home, where she added her special touch during the planning and construction.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, her parents, brother Ken Driscoll, sisters Barbara Smith, Evelyn Lynn and Beverly Johnson, and great-granddaughter Aurora Reiger.
She is lovingly remembered by her children: Gary and Jan Wilson of South Bend, Randy and Lynnea Wilson of Raymond, Gina Wilson of Chehalis, and Russell Wilson of Castle Rock; her eight grandchildren: Kim Corbett, Kasey Wilson, Alan Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Katrina Reiger, Jannea Goodman, Kessa Wilson and Karli Wilson; eight great-grandchildren: Gavin, Avery and Isla Corbett; Emma and Grant Wilson, Felicity Reiger, Daisha and Drescen Goodman; her siblings, Lois Kaino of Seaside, Oregon and Les Driscoll of Ilwaco.
Graveside services will be Friday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Ilwaco Cemetery.
