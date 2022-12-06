Virginia Wilson Photo-Obituary

CHINOOK — Beloved wife and mother, sister and friend Virginia Marie (Driscoll) Wilson of Chinook passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Willapa Care Center in Raymond.

She was born Feb. 5, 1937 to her parents, Thomas and Hazel Driscoll, in the midst of a snow storm at the family home in Portland, Oregon. She was born fifth of seven children. During her early grade school years, the family moved to Ocean Park where Tom found work after World War II. Virginia and her siblings attended Ocean Park Schools while their mother served meals from the school kitchen.

