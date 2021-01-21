OCEAN PARK — Mr. Walter William Platt died Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 93 in Ocean Park, Wash., of covid-19 after recuperating from surgery for a fractured hip. He was born Aug. 19, 1927, in Amsterdam, NY, and considered Ocean Park, Wash., their hometown.

Walt was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. to Walter and Roseanna Platt, Aug. 19, 1927. Walt served in the U.S. Navy and was discharged April 1954 after six years of service. He was assigned to the USS Chikaskia, a tanker with the seventh fleet, working off the coast of Korea.

Walt joined Beaverton’s volunteer fire force in Aloha in 1957 and became Beaverton’s Rural Fire Protection Districts first paid firefighter in 1961. He was appointed to the rank of Fire Chief in 1965 and retired as Fire Chief from the Washington County Fire department in 1983.

He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Janes; stepdaughter, Ginger Chase; sister Arlene Shocki; half-sister, Gladys Snyder; and stepsons, Mike, Greg, Chris and DJ Ralston.

Walt was married to Sophia for 50 years; she passed in July 2016.

Walt was a hardworking man who risked his life to save others. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was highly respected by everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family.

A private family service was held Jan. 20, 2021, at Skyline Memorial Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Platt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.