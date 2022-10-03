OCEAN PARK — Wayne P. “Butch” Epperson died at his Ocean Park residence on Sept. 2, 2022 at age 82. The son of Wayne and Helen (Symes) Epperson, he was born in San Rafael, California on Oct. 25, 1939. He had three siblings.
During World War II he lived with his family in Alaska. Returning to California he graduated from Fort Bragg High School in 1957. His first job was in a local lumber mill, one of the largest in the country, where he became the youngest millwright ever employed.
In 1961 he married Nancy Aasved. They resided in Fort Bragg where Butch worked in the lumber industry. In 1973 they moved to Woodland, Washington where Butch was employed as a log truck driver. He later bought his own log truck. Having enjoyed a beach home in Ocean Park, he and Nancy moved permanently to Ocean Park in 1988. Butch was a maintenance man in a local cannery until an on the job injury forced his retirement in 1990. Butch enjoyed clamming, fishing (he had several boats), hunting in past years, and was a very talented woodworker and was proud of his welding skills. Very much his own person, Butch was also a “people person,” had a great sense of humor, loved his numerous feline and canine companions, and was very close to his two sons of whom he was extremely proud.
Besides his wife Nancy of 62 years, Butch is survived by sons Wayne Epperson III (Connie) of Vancouver, Washington and Alan Epperson (Tammy) of Rawlins, Wyoming; and a brother Charles Epperson of Vancouver, Washington. He was preceded in death by his older sister Lenore and younger sister Nikki.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to caregiver Chuck Bean who literally performed miracles with Butch; close friend David Banuet for all his support, friendship and care; the EMTs of Fire District #1 and Chaplain Lonnie Karvia for her care and invaluable assistance; and finally to the “angels” of Harbors Home Health (nurse Christine and aide Kim) who lovingly cared for Wayne. The staff and physicians at Ocean Beach Hospital were always amazing and much appreciated.
Memorials to Fire District #1, PO Box 890, Ocean Park 98640 or Harbors Home Health, PO Box 267, Long Beach, WA 98631.
