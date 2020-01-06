ILWACO — A lifelong resident of Ilwaco, William Gerald “Bill” Cutting, 90, died at his residence on Dec. 28, 2019.
The son of Guy and Nettie (Saari) Cutting, Bill was born in Ilwaco on Sept. 28, 1929. Following Ilwaco elementary, Bill graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1948.
For over 50 years Bill was a commercial fisherman, an occupation he was proud of and proud that his family has carried on the tradition. He was a member of Occident Lodge #99 F&AM of Ilwaco.
Bill enjoyed keeping in touch with lifelong friends and watching sports, especially when his grandchildren and great-grandkids participated.
He married the love of his life, wife Marcia, on Jan. 15, 1954. She preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 2002.
Survivors include sons Jerry (Marcie) Cutting, Brian (Kim) Cutting, and Larry (Wayne) Cutting; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild.
Memorials are requested to the Ilwaco Fire Department. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
