NEMAH — William D. Mobley, age 69, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 24, 2022.
Bill was born Feb. 3, 1953 to Delbert W. Mobley and Jane Ann O’Donnell in Umatilla, Oregon. He is survived by his three children, Bill Mobley, Marijane Anderson, and Sean Mobley; his five grandchildren; his sisters, Kathy Mobley and Leslie Mobley; his beloved foster mother, Lorraine McMillan, and foster siblings.
Bill graduated from McEwen high in Athena, Oregon in 1971; afterwards he served in the United States Navy.
Bill enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and spending time watching their sporting events, keeping up on the daily news, spending time with his son-in-law Wesley Anderson out at his lumber mill, spending quality time with his children, and spending countless hours on his tractor out on his land in Nemah, Washington.
He will be loved and missed by all who knew him as a brother, son, friend, neighbor, and most of all a papa and dad.
A celebration of life will be held on March 26 at 1 p.m. at the Naselle Community Center on Parpala Road in Naselle, Wash. If you would like to bring a flower or plant, we will be planting a garden in honor of our loving father at his home in Nemah.
