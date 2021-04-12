PENINSULA — Heaven’s gate opened on March 29, 2021 and the angels received our loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, William (Bill) Ross Stewart, 82. Bill is now sitting at the right hand of God.
Bill was born in Hanford, Calif., to Erple (Pops) and Arlene (Conrad) Stewart on May 14, 1938. Bill married Ferrol (Pat) in 1961 and together they raised four sons. Bill joined the Army in November 1962 for two years active duty and six years in the reserves.
Bill worked farming jobs, bakery driver, at Stokleys, Treetop and Naumas fruit plants as a mechanic and after retiring in 1998 Bill owned a small engine repair shop. Bill was a retired teamster and believed in working hard. Bill was a jack of all trades, he would say with pride that he was a self-taught man, in mechanics, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, gardening and farming. Bill built many things such as furniture, overhauled hundreds of cars, he did his own plumbing and electrical work. He helped out many people whenever they needed his expertise; he helped them get through any disaster or crisis. Bill had a large garden every year and tinkered in many odd fruit and vegetable plants, trying to grow something different. He planted every type of fruit tree and was versed on how to care for them. Bill gave away, canned and froze everything he grew, nothing was wasted. He was the chief cook in our home for many years, his specialties for the grandkids were his homemade jams, spaghetti and chili.
In 1986 Bill met Irene Boyd and over years of friendship they fell in love and were married on Christmas day 1989. They spent 35 wonderful years together.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Roger Curry Stewart; his parents; four brothers, James, Danny, Vaughn, and David Stewart; great-grandson Azrael Chavez and sister-in-law Jeannie Stewart.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Irene; three sons, Billy (Karen) Stewart, Michael (Debbie) Stewart, Matthew Stewart; two daughters, Jami Chavez and Shannon Guzman; a sister, Sue (Ken) Gust; brother, Lynn Stewart; daughter-in-law Jamie Stewart; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anderson and Danielle Glover for their continued and awesome treatment of Bill’s health; Jami Chavez for her support to her mom while helping to care for Bill’s comfort; the hospice staff who were kind and gentle; Roberta Konchar who cared for Bill and Irene; Pastors Paul, Julia, Michelle (Juan), Brenda and Don for their unconditional love and support. Thanks to so many others for their support, prayers and keeping contact with us.
No services will be held per Bill’s wishes. The family welcomes any stories or memories to be read at a wake on the Fourth of July. We request in lieu of gifts or flowers to donate in Bill’s name for research of Parkinson’s or Cancer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.