OCEAN PARK — William “Kerry” Troxel, 61, died at his Ocean Park residence on Nov. 22, 2019.
Kerry suffered in pain for eight long years. He never gave up hope. He didn’t have a plan to go that day, but the Lord did. Kerry loved Ocean Park and felt he would get well here. New friends and fresh air. Kerry never met a stranger and was a great storyteller.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. We have suffered a great loss.
His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
