William Morris Harper Jr.

ASTORIA — On the morning of July 17, 2022, William Morris Harper Jr. known to friends and family as “Bill” left this world just as he had lived, in his own time and on his own terms after a long battle with cancer.

He was a soft-spoken man with a big presence. Born July 22, 1949, in Venice, California to Eleanor and William Morris Harper Sr. Bill was the youngest of three children, and adored by his older sisters Judy and Cathy. Growing up, Bill traveled the world with his family and spent many summers and weekends at the family cabin in Yosemite. As a young man he studied abroad and served in the U.S. Army. After the Army he spent his years hiking and biking around the U.S. Bill was always passionate about biking, backpacking, nature, and music. He was self-taught on many instruments from the saxophone to the bagpipes, which he became well known for playing outside on sunny days. He shared his love of these hobbies with all he knew.

