SURFSIDE — William Terry Davis, born Nov. 10 1932, passed away at home in Surfside, Washington on Nov. 16, 2022 at age 90.
Bill lived in Surfside for over 25 years after retiring from the San Jose Mercury News where he served as a reporter, copy editor and President of the San Jose Newspaper Guild as well as Vice President of the International Newspaper Guild.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Alice Davis his sister Janet and his love of almost 30 years Dianne Martino.
Bill is survived by his son Todd (Sumerle) daughter Kimberly (Gilbert) and four beloved grandchildren Sasha, Lyla, Jake and Taylor.
Bill was born in Wenatchee, Washington, graduating from Wenatchee High School and serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. Upon returning to Washington, Bill graduated from the University of Washington and Stanford University before beginning his career at the San Jose Mercury News.
In his later years Bill enjoyed travel as well as local and national politics. He socialized with friends at the Eagles Club in Ocean Park.
Per Bill’s request no funeral or memorial service will be held. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends in California and Washington.
