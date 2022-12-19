William Davis

SURFSIDE — William Terry Davis, born Nov. 10 1932, passed away at home in Surfside, Washington on Nov. 16, 2022 at age 90.

Bill lived in Surfside for over 25 years after retiring from the San Jose Mercury News where he served as a reporter, copy editor and President of the San Jose Newspaper Guild as well as Vice President of the International Newspaper Guild.

