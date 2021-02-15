LONGVIEW — Yvetta (Peggy) Fuller, 82, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021 in Longview. Wash.
Peggy was born in Dalles, Oregon on March 2, 1938, to Valetta and Lee Vedin. She leaves behind three siblings, Jim Holzer of Vancouver, Wash., Linda Walker of Ridgefield, Wash., and Jerry Holzer of Woodland, Wash.
Peggy had 10 children, Rick Jones of Ocean Park, Terri Hunt of Ilwaco, Cindy Dalmazzo of Astoria, Ore., Mary Henkes of Nashville Tennessee, William Freuler of Kelso, Linda Jordan of Longview, Jerry Jones of Longview and June Preston of Naselle. Debra Thatcher and Daniel Freuler proceeded her in death.
Peggy spent over 30 years on the Peninsula. She worked numerous jobs that included, Oceanview Convalescent home, Eagles Auxiliary, Ole’s Nook Tavern, Eastpoint Seafood and closest to her heart was the Ark Bakery. The last five years before retiring she worked for Wendall and Laural Ankeny at the Ocean Park tourist camp. This was more of a gift from God she said than a job. She put her life in order, living alone for the first time in her life. Shortly after retirement she started the fight with cancer that lasted for the next 17 years.
She moved to Cathlamet in 2015 and found a beautiful home on Puget Island. During this time found true friendship, love, compassion and most of all forgiveness from the Lord Jesus Christ and the majority of her children. In the end she wanted everyone to know she found the greatest times in her life came later in life, even dealing with cancer God gave her peace. So don’t give up, keep going. The sun will shine again.
A celebration of life will be held in Cathlamet on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
