BABY CHICK BASICS To learn more about hatching baby chicks, Jennifer Sharp suggests checking out www.backyardchickens.com. She described it, “As a forum for people who have chickens. I learned a lot before we started.”

OCEAN PARK — Don’t stew, little recent hatches. Two members of your human family are vegetarians, one only eats an occasional hamburger for protein and the other one would never take a pet to the dinner table. You’re safe.

Jennifer and Brian Sharp, along with daughters Becca, 16, and Kimberly, 11, make raising tiny Banty chickens a family affair and a home school venture.

When the current chicks which hatched May 1 are three or four months old and large enough that they can’t squeeze through the round openings of chicken wire, they will spend their first night outside in the backyard coop.

That will bring the Sharp’s total chicken count up to 22 hens and one miniature version of Foghorn Leghorn who is proficient at his siring duties, but not as adept at keeping his flock of ladies in line.

Jennifer hinted that the stud muffin Roochie the Rooster, who she also calls Hey Hey the Idiot, is a bit of a dumb cluck. But as least for now, he can boast that he is the father of 11 little Banty babies that are bringing great joy to their humans.

It was a case of poultry polygamy. Jennifer explained, “With this batch, there are possibly five different hens that could have been the moms.”

Feathered family affair

Jennifer said that they still have the grandmother and great grandmother to these 11 new babies. “The one that started all this is still here, so I have four generations that began from one Banty hen.”

But Pretty Girl, the matriarch, wasn’t always kind to her youngsters, which prompted the Sharp family to start hand-raising the babies. Seven years ago, Jennifer recalled, “Pretty Girl hatched her eggs outside. They can’t seem to do it in a box that’s safe. They want to find a hidey hole and you think they’re gone.”

But Pretty Girl showed up eventually with chicks in tow. She was sporting sort of an Attila the Hen attitude. “She was pecking at the babies, so we took them away after two weeks,” Jennifer said, adding that was the point when the brooding hen idea flew out the window and the humans-will-do-the-hatching plan began.

And hand-raised over broody raised, there is a difference.

Jennifer said that if someone wants to just “have chickens,” than broody raising in fine. But, “If you have them for pets, hand-raising is best. With the ones that we have hand-raised, we can go out there and pick them up. They’ll follow us around the yard. We’ll be out shoveling dirt and the ones we hand-raised will come over to watch and look for worms. They’re right there working with us in the yard. But if the mom hatches and raises them, we can’t touch them.”

Raising to replace

There is, of course, an attrition factor in raising chickens. Jennifer pointed to the side of the house. “We’ve got a chicken graveyard out there. Plus, we’ve got some Bantys that are getting old and will be passing soon.”

One that is reaching the end of her lifespan is, “the grandmother to everybody here. She is about eight years old.” This old hen actually went through what Jennifer calls, “Chickenpause. She stopped laying eggs and grew a rooster tail.”

Incubator process

Jennifer looked back at their first attempts and said, “We did at one time just have a heat lamp and a makeshift incubator. That was very stressful, because you can’t control the heat and humidity.” It would be too easy to accidentally have fried eggs.

But now, the Sharps are using a Styrofoam set up of a commercial type easily available, even on Amazon. The Hovabator Incubator, Jennifer explained, “regulates the humidity. You have to add water in a pan at the bottom. And the temperature can also be controlled.”

She demonstrated how the eggs are positioned. Becca and Kimberly brought four eggs to place on the platform. Two were larger Araucana eggs (they have two of these larger hens) and two Banty eggs were set beside them to demonstrate the size difference. However, they only hatch out the Bantys.

With a pencil, Jennifer drew an X on one side of each egg and an O on the other. This is to keep track of an extremely important turning process, which goes on for 18 of the 21 days it takes for the eggs to hatch. “We didn’t have an egg turner, so we each had a set time. I turned the eggs at 9 am. Becca or Kim did it again at 3 pm. and the other repeated it at 9 pm. That was for 18 days. After that, you lock the egg down and don’t touch them.”

The purpose of turning is that the eggs must be gently rotated side to side, not end to end. This keeps the yolk centered in the middle of the egg and prevents the developing embryo from sticking to the membrane. When the eggs are turned regularly, the embryo stays in the egg white and can partake of the nutrients it provides.

Home school benefits and lessons in life

This experience for the girls is a combination of education and life lessons. “We learn about nurturing and taking care of life. It is all together,” Jennifer said. Becca and Kimberly “were there from the beginning, watching these chickens being born,” and caring for them before and after.

“We would candle the eggs almost every day,” Jennifer said. “We’d stick a big flashlight (at each egg) and the girls got to see life start. In the beginning what you see is kind of like a spider shape with the blood vessels going around the side. That’s how you know that the egg has been fertilized. That was by day five. By days eight and nine, you can see the little embryo moving around in there. And from there, would get bigger and bigger, and darker and darker.”

All 11 chicks hatched on the same day within a 16.5 hour time frame. When she and the girls were anxiously awaiting the last one, “I didn’t know if it was alive,” Jennifer said, “so we picked up the egg and could hear it peeping inside. They start peeping before they bust out.”

This short inspection was done, but as far as actually aiding the chicks in their escape from the shells, no.

“I said that this time, I’m hands off,” Jennifer explained. I’ve had to help them in the past and they got shrink wrapped with the membrane around them. The humidity gets too low and it dries it out, so it shrink wraps the chicks and they can’t get out of the shell. You have to peel it off them. I don’t like doing that.”

Becca shot a video of one of the chicks emerging from the shell. Jennifer described the hatching process. “It is amazing. You see that egg rocking and they’re trying. Then, they crack the shell and kind of fall out. They’re so tired then. They take a break and then kick some more until they’re completely free. Then they rest again and when they finally get up, they’re like drunken sailors. They flop all over the place until they get their legs under them.”

No poultry was hurt in the making of this video. Other chicks that had previously hatched came up to investigate and though they looked aggressive towards the new hatch, Jennifer said that wasn’t the case. “They were not pecking it in a mean or harmful way. The only things the chicks know how to do at first, is to peck things to find out if it’s food. They pecked at the sides of the incubator, at the floor, egg shells and each other. They all did it and no chicks got hurt.”

As far as human contact, the Sharps waited until the chicks are about ninety percent naturally dry and were fluffing up. That took a few hours. With this batch, some were taken into the house into a brooder box and stayed under a heat lamp for a few days. The others stayed in a brooder box in the garage. Now they’re all together in the box that has a brooder plate which produces radiant heat. The babies can gather under the plate to stay warm.