This 7-month-old pup is a Formosan Mountain Dog (FMD) mix who came to us all the way from Taiwan! He was found by a rescue organization foraging all by himself on a mountainside when he was less than a month old. His front leg was injured, and the rescuers took him to a veterinary hospital where he made a quick recovery since he was so young. He spent a month at the hospital, where he was given a lot of care and attention by the staff, as well as training.
Formosan Mountain Dogs, otherwise known as Taiwan dogs, are not an official breed but rather the dogs that live on the streets of Taipei. These dogs can vary somewhat in appearance, behavior and personality, but they are united by a number of unique traits. Fans of these dogs call them “charming, very active, and deeply goofy” and a “rewarding handful.” They can tend to be shy with strangers but bond strongly with their owners. They are a nice size for adopters wanting a medium-sized dog, averaging 25-35 pounds. They are very agile and athletic, and make wonderful companions for adventure-loving adopters.
The rescue organization that gave us Abel gave us a link to a video of him made in Taiwan, where he was working with a trainer. It is amazing to see how eager he is to learn, and how quickly he masters tasks. Abel needs to go to a home where he will be a part of the family, and will continue his training. Although he would love a large fenced yard, he cannot just be left outside. These dogs have high energy levels that need to be funneled into interactions with their people, and need to receive consistent training. He has been good around the other shelter dogs, and our dog walkers say he is enjoyable to walk.
As Pet of the Week, Abel’s adoption fee has been reduced to just $100 and he is fully vetted. If you are interested in Abel or any of the shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt.”
Shelter Wish List
We are running low on paper towels and would be grateful to receive donations, Thank you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.