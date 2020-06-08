Often, Siberian huskies are thought of as sled dogs and not particularly pet dogs. Well, Juneau says: "What sled? I want my person!" This striking two-year-old husky came to us on a rescue transport from an overcrowded California shelter. He has become a staff favorite, because we have found him to be very people-oriented.
He is very mellow and personable, and loves to go for walks. He is great on a leash, and has been friendly with everyone he meets. It is easy to see why many are drawn to the Siberian's wolf-like looks, but be aware that this athletic, intelligent dog breed can be independent and challenging for first-time dog owners. Because of this, we are hoping a savvy dog person will come forward for him.
We have received some applications from people interested in Juneau, but they all live in apartments, and this situation would not be good for Juneau. Huskies like to visit their neighborhoods, so a sturdy six-foot fence is also needed. He would be a good family dog, and would love to have the company of school-aged or older children.
As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50. If you feel you can give this great dog the loving home he needs, please go to our website beachpets.com and submit an application. Juneau is waiting to meet you!
