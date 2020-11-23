Cindy Lou was brought to us as a stray at the end of August, and sadly, this sweet lab mix has not yet found her forever home. She is about five years old, and has picked up commands and manners the longer she stays with us. Our dog walkers have been working with her, and describe her as bright and eager to learn.
She would love a home with fenced acreage or a large fenced yard, as she likes to get the “zoomies.” She probably would do well in a home with older dog savvy children who could match her energy level.
As is true with most dogs, she can be selective about her dog friends — some she likes and some she doesn’t, so a meet and greet would be necessary if she would be joining another dog in a household. She doesn’t seem overly interested in the shelter kitties.
Cindy Lou has been at the shelter more than long enough. It is very sad to see her get so excited to see visitors, only to be disappointed when they walk away from her. It would be truly wonderful for her to get a forever home for the holidays.
We have a program called “Foster to Adopt” where potential adopters can bring a pet home for a trial adoption. If you have enough love in your heart, please come in and meet Cindy Lou and give her a chance at a new life.
Handsome Hank
Hank is a handsome and very sweet four-year-old white and tabby boy who came to us as a stray. He has the laid-back personality so many “orange boys” have — some people say that they are “dog like” with their affectionate nature and out-going personalities.
Hank would make a wonderful companion for a single person, and would also do well with a family.
As Pets of the Week, their adoption fees have been halved. Cindy Lou’s adoption fee is only $62.50, and Hank’s is just $27.50. If you are interested in either Cindy Lou or Hank, or any of the other shelter pets, please go to our website beachpets.com and send us an application electronically. Staff will contact you to make arrangements for you to meet the pet in person.
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt on now!
We are having an on-line auction to raise much-needed funds, as we currently cannot have “live” fundraising events. Our auction has over 100 items ranging from beautiful hand-made jewelry to collectibles.
Go to our website beachpets.com and register to view and bid on these great items.Bidding will remain open until Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.Thank you for your support!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
