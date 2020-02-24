“Get a puppy,” they said. “It will be fun,” they said. Yes, this is true, puppies are fun! They are little works in progress, and can be raised to fit well into their owners’ routines and lifestyles.
Early puppyhood should be a time of discovery and joy, but sadly, sometimes this is not true.
Last November, Ivy and her sister Fern entered the shelter very ill with parvovirus. Parvovirus is a potentially deadly virus and can be every new puppy and dog owner’s worst nightmare. In a matter of days, a perfectly healthy puppy can go from playful and active to fatally ill.
A vaccine for parvovirus is included in the “puppy shot” series. Unfortunately, some pups never receive this vaccine and fall victim to the disease. This was the fate shared by these two sweet bully-breed sisters.
After a month of being in quarantine and receiving the best of care from the vets at Oceanside Animal Clinic and the staff of SPCFIS, Ivy and her sister recovered. The pups are now 4 months old, and ready for loving homes. Fern has an adoption application pending, but sweet Ivy is still looking for love.
Ivy is a pretty dilute brindle color, with a very affectionate nature. She loves it when people stop by to say hello, and seems disappointed when they walk away. She has become a favorite of our staff and dog walkers. The dog walkers report that she is maturing, and very eager to please. She will sit upon command, and is good with the other dogs. Ivy loves people of all ages, and is good with kids. She would make a great family dog.
As the Pet of the Week, Ivy’s adoption fee has been reduced by 50% of the usual fee to only $100. She is fully vetted, with shots including rabies, spayed, wormed, flea treated, and microchipped. This reduced adoption fee will be in effect from Wednesday, Feb. 26, through Tuesday, March 3. It was sad to see her suffer in her early weeks of life, but she is healthy now and ready to live life!
If you have wanted a new best friend in your life, please come and meet Ivy, your love and forever home can help turn her life around.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
