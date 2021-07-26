This young-at-heart sweet 13-year-old kitty has an interesting story behind her. Thirteen years ago, she and her four littermates came to us from Clatsop County Animal Control in Longview. The day they arrived at our shelter, we could not believe our eyes because they were all varied shades of brown!
Brown cats are quite unusual. Of the approximately 70 recognized cat breeds, only seven are brown or brown with other color accents, such as white or black. We named the little brown family "The Hershey's Kisses" and they were very quickly adopted. One of our early dog walkers "Mary," who faithfully walked dogs rain or shine well into her 60s, fell in love with the female brown kitten and adopted her. We teased her, because we really considered her a diehard "dog person," but there was just something about this brown kitten she couldn't resist. Mary named her "Coco Puff," and the kitty was her loving and faithful companion until Mary's recent passing.
When Coco Puff first came to us, she was like a lot of older animals surrendered to shelters. She was very frightened and confused as to why she has not only lost her lifetime home, but her beloved owner as well. With time, she has very much come out of her shell, and is now her friendly and outgoing self. The person who surrendered her described her as a "friendly, always near you" type of cat. Coco Puff looks and acts much younger than her chronological age. She has beautiful soft brown "bunny fur" and loves to be petted and brushed. She has been an indoor cat, and is not used to children or other cats, but she doesn't seem to be defensive of other cats and kittens in the area around her cage in the lobby. She was used to the company of a dog, and might be a good companion for a cat-friendly dog.
As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $12.50, and she is fully vetted. She would be a wonderful companion in a quiet home. We are hoping that by featuring Coco Puff, some kind person will step forward and give her love in her senior years. Senior pets can be great — they are calmer and usually better trained than their puppy or kitten counterparts, and one can be sure that their personalities are well established. Is there a person for this lovely senior kitty?
Shelter Wish List
Kitten season is still in full force, and we are running dangerously low on kitten chow and poultry flavor pate canned cat food. We would be very grateful to receive donations of these items — kittens are like human teenagers. They eat a lot! Thank you to our generous supporters!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
