We recently entered two cat-related fund requests through the Pacific Community Foundation, a local organization that helps local nonprofits with fundraising.
The first of the requests was for funds to help us with spaying and neutering of community (non-owned) cats. In the past, we have been fortunate to receive grant funds to accomplish this, but sadly, this year we did not. We are hoping to receive $3,000 in donations which would help us provide 30 community/feral cats with a spay/neuter, post-surgery pain injection, vaccination for airborne viruses and a rabies shot. Feral female cats can produce several litters of kittens each year, and those kittens have kittens and those kittens have kittens — well, you have the point. This past year was a very prolific year for kittens, and we were able to help the many mom cats with kittens and orphaned kittens that came into our shelter. But, the sad reality is that for every mom cat and kittens we were able to help, countless helpless cats and kittens were left to fend for themselves.
Our second request concerns enrichment for the shelter kitties who have to be placed in isolation due to illness. Our isolation area meets the criteria for helping to deal with illness, but unfortunately, it is a windowless room and provides little, if any, stimulation for the kitties housed there. The majority of the isolation room are kittens, because they tend to get sick more often. One contagious issue for which kittens often have to be isolated while being treated is ringworm, and these kittens can be in isolation for up to 6 weeks for this.
In the past, we had a TV/VCR unit that someone donated to the shelter. We put it on a wheeled cart, and obtained some inexpensive kitty videos that featured non-stop entertainment such as moving birds, fish and other cat-tantalizing creatures. The cats loved it! We could wheel the VCR into our other cat cage room, which also lacks windows, and the kitties were in heaven!
The old VCR provided entertainment for several years, but alas went the way of most electronics over time. We are asking for donations to purchase two updated DVD players and kitty tapes to enrich the lives of those cats who for whatever reason cannot go into the two free range kitty rooms at the shelter. For just $345, we can purchase two TV/DVD units, two mounting brackets, and several kitty entertainment videos. When this column was written on Sunday, Dec. 27, funds for this campaign had reached $250 — just $95 short of the goal!
This fundraising campaign ends on Dec. 31, so we are very much hoping our supporters will step up and help the cats and kittens. You can read more about the foundation and the funds and donate at the link spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/grant. We promise if we are able to get these DVD players, we will show cute pictures of kittens enjoying them!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.