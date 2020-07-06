Sensitive to freedom
I sit looking out over the bay on the Fourth of July thinking about our country. This is the day we declared our independence from King George III who tried to keep his iron fist tight around the people colonizing a new continent. But how did this ideological revolution begin? And what made our ancestors, a wild bunch of pioneers, intellectuals, and adventurers believe they could win their sovereignty from the powerful United Kingdom?
It began with the Declaration of Independence which contains one of the most famous sentences in human history: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Let's pause just a moment to acknowledge both the power and the irony of this language. First, the “new” continent was already peopled by small communities who’d been on the land at least 15,000 years, probably longer. By 1492, when Columbus “discovered” America, there was an indigenous population of more than 60 million. Native peoples were summarily killed, tortured, re-educated and driven off their lands; though were they not “men created equal”? And we can't even talk about women’s equality for another four hundred years or more.
Then, too, at the drafting of our declaration there had already been over a hundred years of slavery on our shores. The White Lion, a ship commanded by James River, arrived at “Point Comfort” (we can't make these things up) in 1619 with “20 and odd Africans aboard.” So even at the beginning of our grand democratic experiment, we had a long way to go to manifest our ideals.
This declaration was not created suddenly. It was the result of a series of ham-handed and odious regulations and taxes that King George imposed on his newest colony. It’s a long story and cannot be told well in these few words, but let me just relay this, repeating the sentiments of Frenchman Chevalier Renaud Boccolari, about those sassy Americans: “We still find among us souls who are sensitive to freedom, souls that have not been swallowed by the insulting dominion of priests, the barbarous constriction of the inquisition and the blind, despotic monarchy.” (You might remember that France helped us win the war, and, a short decade later, had its own people’s revolution to contend with.)
Our ancestors — those folks “sensitive to freedom” — had already taken part in the Boston Tea Party (1773) and had rioted when the Brits tried to impose the Stamp Act (1765). Finally on July 1, 1776, the Second Continental Congress met in Philly, and, on the following day, 12 of the 13 colonies voted in favor of Richard Henry Lee’s motion for independence. The delegates spent two days debating and revising a statement drafted by Thomas Jefferson. Finally on July 4th the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted. (I’ll bet, if you're like me, you haven't thought much about this powerful document. But if you want a memorable nine minutes, check out NPR folks reading it aloud here: https://tinyurl.com/y8av4fl7)
And what was the king’s reaction when our declaration arrived? It’s said that he ignored the colonies again. They were far across the sea, they were simply an annoyance. One might imagine him brushing away a mosquito. Many Brits tried to negotiate; they didn’t want to lose either the goodwill of American businessmen and traders or the new markets. But compromise after compromise failed, and the War for Independence dragged on until the formal surrender of the British on Oct. 19, 1781.
We the People
Years passed before this rag-tag grouping of states managed to craft rules for their cooperation. In six weeks during the hot and humid Philadelphia summer of 1787, our framers drafted a preamble to the more lengthy constitution — it’s another oft quoted and magnificent statement of values, an agreement on the following basic principles: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Note a couple important points here. As stated, our first job as citizens is to perfect our union. And we have been given very specific instruction about how to do this. Establishing justice is the first in the list. Many of us have gone into the streets of late to demand this for our Black, Brown and Latinx neighbors. Being murdered by the police for sleeping in your own bed, selling cigarettes, sitting in your car, being gay or transgendered, or jogging down a street in your neighborhood surely should elicit outrage from all of us. Our constitutional preamble does not indicate that “Justice” is selective or occasional. We have gone far too long without a fierce immediate correction to this kind of injustice.
Next, somewhat oddly, we are called to an aspiration for tranquility. How idyllic! How beautifully stated as a general umbrella under which all kinds of domestic activity can be housed: our jobs, our lives together, raising our families, our neighborhoods, all our daily activities fall under this mandate. We are meant to be a peaceful people.
Then, of course, we must defend ourselves from the aggression of other countries who might endanger us in our homes and on our streets. I note “common defense,” meaning we must come together to keep all citizens safe. Individuals in our armed forces, all branches, serve with this most elevated purpose in their hearts. When they are far from us, far from home, they are working for us, risking their lives to keep us safe.
Next we’re asked to strive to promote general welfare—surely this includes our health. We must work together to ensure that all citizens are well; that our bodies, minds, and spirits are strong; that all of us are cared for.
And finally there is a call to secure the “Blessings of Liberty.” In our democracy, we have created a system which allows us to choose wise leaders so that we can, in turn, choose how best to live our lives; unlike the countries of dictators — North Korea, China, or Russia — where leaders wield all the power and there can be no dissent on values or behavior that is not mandated, where there is coercion from the top down, a boot on the neck. We’ve create our democracy so that we have freedom and liberty, but, as we see, that comes with the responsibility to keep our union itself healthy.
State of the Union
Our democracy is not a self-correcting system; it’s not a machine on a predestined trajectory. Our job as citizens is to continually readjust, re-evaluate, and do our part to make our democracy ever more perfect. I return to the Declaration of Independence and its final statement: “… for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
We are honor bound to each other! We’ve been asked to pledge our lives and fortunes to uphold the values of our democracy — and not just for the status quo or equilibrium of our union, but for its ongoing move toward perfection. Even perfect is not good enough. Our framers have asked for a “more perfect Union.” This requires a continual assessment of our country’s moral health.
Now I ask you to review our current state and the leadership that has brought us to where we are — Justice? Tranquility? Health? What will you do today to take action on your sacred pledge?
