I’m getting very shaggy. In one respect this is encouraging — I’ve got more hair than I thought I had. In another, I’ve definitely slipped into the unkempt zone. But what’s the alternative? My horoscope for May says, “Don’t cut your own hair!” Really — this is a message from the planets out there in the darkness of space? What do they care? On the other hand, I suppose any grooming advice is useful right now. So, it’s back to baseball hats when I (infrequently) make an appearance in public.
Anyway, we haven't been out much since Jackson, my maniacal canine with a superdog cape, reinjured that long Doxie spine of his. We’ve been low and slow. I’m sure he can't be the only one whose spirit is at odds with his physical body these days. Come to think of it, so am I. (Now who is that person in the mirror again?)
Ok, enough unanswerable questions. Back to the meat of the matter. (And, yes, I do have sufficient meat in my two freezers, which I’m told now are also hard to find.) I’ve been in touch with folks around town, socially distancing of course: a little chat in my neighborhood walking to the post office; a phone call or two; sitting widely spaced around a table outside for a cup of tea with friends (now masked). So here’s my weekly report.
Times are tough
It seems many of us are feeling the same unease and strange sense of time, and many more are really hurting — lost jobs, lost income, and (temporarily we hope) lost livelihoods. I checked in last week with Port of Peninsula Commissioner Phil Martin to find out about our natural resource providers. It’s another sad chapter in the pandemic chronicles.
“Offshore markets for shellfish are basically closed down and that has affected our shellfish men and women a lot,” Phil said over the phone. “Typically, this is the time of year they're working the beds — though now maybe not on a full schedule. They’re moving oysters from one bed to another for fattening, trying to keep enough going to keep their crews intact.”
“I was talking to a guy yesterday, he had a buddy who made a couple shrimp trips last week. But fishing isn't that great either, with Jessie’s in receivership and now Bornstein’s shutting down — that’s cut the market. It sure puts a lot of guys in bad shape. It’s a tough spot for everybody.” On top of that, some our local fishermen were owed significant payments when Jessie’s closed its doors. Our fishermen and women can't seem to get a break.
I also asked Port Director Jay Personius for his point of view. “Yes, there definitely have been international market interruptions. While there have been some recent positive signs in some overseas markets, domestic restaurant closures have hurt clam growers particularly hard. It’s anyone’s guess how long before we’re back to normal. The pandemic is merely one of many serious challenges facing the shellfish industry. Many commercial crab and salmon fishermen have also been negatively impacted. In light of those challenges, government assistance to our industries makes sense. We’re advocating for funds and hope to get some CARES payments. But it’s also important to remember that multi-generational oyster growers and fishermen have proven themselves adaptive and resilient historically.”
Some port projects continue
In light of Jay’s positive view for the long term, many port projects that were already budgeted and have been in the planning stages for years are going forward. Last weekend I visited the port with a couple masked bandits (Phil, Jay and other port employees), to see exactly what was going on.
You might remember that I wrote about Nahcotta’s Port of Peninsula a couple years ago (“Creating Certainty at Port of Peninsula” (tinyurl.com/Nahcotta-certainty). At that time Jay said, “Washington state is number one in the nation for bivalve production — that includes oysters, Manila clams and geoducks. And our landings revenue in the Nahcotta Boat Basin is $60 million annually.” One-third of the county workforce is directly employed at the bay (also including ports at Tokeland, Raymond and Bay Center.)
Jay’s mission at the port hasn't changed even in the midst of the pandemic, “Our product is still certainty. We want to protect what exists.” And he might have added “and enhance it,” because that’s what’s going on now.
While we watch, port employees Richard Miklos, Chester Land and Tony Kangas work on the most recent renovation — the test of a new floatation support system for portions of the dock. Some of the old Styrofoam supports under the decking are being lifted up and out to be replaced by a new type of flotation system involving large tubular “pipes” of high-density polyethylene (HDPE).
Phil says, “I went to a conference a couple years back in Juneau, Alaska and I talked to some people about this product. It’s being used now in ports in England, Holland and Canada, where it’s made. We took our time and did a lot of research before moving forward. You could shoot it with a rifle and it would seal up again, so it’s literally bulletproof.”
Jay adds, “The military and its Navy SEALs use this same product. I’m glad that we have port commissioners who allow us to be flexible and try out new products and solutions.”
These HDPE floats — like enormous pipes several feet around — were specially designed for our port and there may still be some tweaks needed as the team assesses how they’ll perform in our weather once they’re installed, how they ride with people walking on the decks, and how they wear. As Jay says, “Our finger floats have to be engineered to withstand 120 mph winds.”
This part of the project — the uniquely designed floats and their installation — comes in at $30,000. If they work as planned, the replacement of all the old Styrofoam with this new float design will cost around $750,000. As we watch, Tony tinkers with the first HDPE float. He’s already made some changes to the design and is in the process of attaching long timbers to the floats that the deck will be fitted onto.
At the same time this project goes forward, others continue as well: there will be more security gates installed around the boatyard; a renovation of public restrooms and septic system; addition of refrigeration capacity for salt flake ice; and of course regular maintenance of port equipment like the cranes.
There will also be continuation of a project that will directly benefit the community and our visitors: another enhancement of the Beach to Bay Trail on Bay Avenue heading toward town. This involves installation of an Ocean Park clock and a walkable flower garden next to 103rd. Jay says, “The timetable for this project has been pushed out by the pandemic, but we’ll release the concept drawings to the public as soon as they’re completed.” It’s comforting to know that in the midst of this unprecedented time, some positive activities continue unabated.
Great Potato Giveaway
Last but certainly not least, Jack’s Country Store — with help from the Beach Barons, Moose Lodge and the Eagles — conducted another potato giveaway last Friday morning in Ocean Park.
Volunteers bagged up and handed out spuds in 20-pound totes to whoever stopped or drove by. The efficiency of the system was impressive and the gesture was heartwarming. I got my bag (most of these will go directly into the dirt for an even bigger crop later this year), and I heard one elder capture the sentiment exactly, “This is really nice!”
Thanks to all who made the potato wingding possible.
Carry on, goodhearted citizens.
