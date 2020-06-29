By all rights I should be communicating with you from the Pacific County jail, perhaps along with several other neighbors, as we all had the same reaction to a particularly unusual occurrence last week.
I was minding my own business (now you know the story’s going to take a turn for the worse), sitting on my porch drinking coffee when a loud whirring noise disturbed me. First I thought — Coast Guard helicopter — who’s drowned in the bay? Then I spotted an enormous drone traversing the Nahcotta shoreline back and forth directly across from my home. I tracked this huge mosquito-like metal bird with my binoculars for 15 minutes or so; then — outraged — I wandered the neighborhood trying to discover who was interrupting my idyllic morning.
Three of the first five neighbors I talked to had the same idea I did — shoot the darn thing down! We were all speculating about what was going on: fisheries spying on clammers on this unusually low tide; a developer locating vacant property for some future nefarious purpose; someone just creating general nuisance, spying on the neighbors. Fortunately, none of us had a rifle.
Finally, I narrowed the operators down to a small rise adjacent to the Washington State Fisheries Department Willapa Bay Field Office where pilot Joe Aga and his flying partner George Pierce were navigating an enormous drone as part of a NOAA mapping-project.
‘Fieldwork’ from the air
As it turns out this equipment is worth a tidy sum — so best none of us had decapitated it. Further inspection revealed that Joe and George had converted the hill to technology-central with computers, batteries, wires, antennae, transponders and boxes of stuff jumbled around. Joe was just bringing the monster high-tech bug home, calling out to George, “How does it look? Should we bring it in?” They were trying to beat the tide, so we spoke later by phone.
Basically, this high-tech project will create a baseline measurement of the density of both burrowing shrimp and eel grass. Joe explains the science. “What we’re doing is really exciting. A lot of this stuff is not off the shelf — we pride ourselves on putting the technology together. The fun thing is that there aren’t many people in the U.S. doing what we’re doing.”
“This lidar isn’t really designed to fly on a drone, so we’ve adapted it. The unit we’re using has a RGB — red green blue — capacity and the ability to take stills in high-resolution megapixel. It’s about a 30-pound piece of equipment, big and bulky. But lidar is so much more powerful than normal flight with photos — like those that might be taken by satellite. It can penetrate trees and shrubs and grass and shows what the actual ground is doing. Lidar is unbelievably accurate.”
And extremely adaptable as it turns out. A recent lidar project revealed an enormous Mayan platform hidden by the jungle that no one knew existed. Police use lidar to determine, sometimes to the 3/32 of an inch, where vehicles come to rest after an accident. It can be used day or night. In our case, it’s hoped that the lidar will distinguish the little mounds or protrusions made by burrowing shrimp. Scientists looking at this high resolution map may be able to actually count the number of individual shrimp in a particular area. This would be extremely labor saving when compared to field observations.
Joe continues, “A second piece of equipment is a multi-spectral imaging camera. We’ll combine the images with the digital elevation data and overlay them into an ortho-mosaic map.” Note that spectroscopy is the science of measuring reflected or absorbed light. It turns out that our native eel grass and the introduced invasive eel grass are different colors, and, therefore, reflect light differently — so eel grasses have different spectral signatures.
Replacing ‘ground truth’
Curtis Curtis Roegner, NOAA fisheries research biologist and the project manager, has a Ph.D. in oceanography and worked on an earlier similar project on the Columbia River. “I’m from Cape Cod, but I’ve lived in Astoria for 20 years, so I’m pretty salty. It’s my job to track down funding sources for projects like this — we’ve put a great team together.”
“Burrowing shrimp create mounds and holes, so they create a structure that’s different from the sediment around them. We’re hoping that with the lidar we can see those bumps. Back in the lab we’ll look at the imagery and we’ll know exactly what was there. We’ll work though the algorithms and filters, and later we won’t have to go out into the field — in what’s called ‘ground truth’ — and work in the mud. We’ll be able to see the shrimp move over time by monitoring changes in the parameters.”
“How did this come about? Well, we’ve been looking at this technology for awhile. Just five years ago, lidar instruments were too heavy to fly on a drone — they could only be used with airplanes. But miniaturization over time has meant we now have drones that can carry these instruments. There are lots of new applications. Infrared cameras can be used to count sea lions and birds at night while they’re nesting in pictures of heat signatures.
“Part of our Willapa Bay project is funded by the Washington Department of Agriculture. It’s true that funding is tight right now, but we’ll be providing a lot of data. We’re hoping this will be a longer tidelands study. We’ve proposed a public interface where you’ll be able to access data from the cloud — maybe that’s three years out. Scientists tend to write a lot of papers but sometimes they’re difficult for the public to understand. These new visualization tools can bring everything right to your home — you can’t deny what you see. It may be something like Google Maps — you can fly around or design your own experiments to see what changes over time.”
Sky’s the limit
“Joe and George flew the drones in Nahcotta and also in Oysterville the following day,” Roegner continued. “We want to go back this fall and the next year to analyze the changes — will the shrimp density be worse or better? And we’re hoping through all this there’ll be some non-invasive ways to manage the shrimp and the grass. The sky’s the limit on where we can go with this technology.”
I asked local drone enthusiast Bob Duke about this experience as an amateur drone operator. “Right now, regulations for drones are a moving target. They’re handled locally for the most part. To fly commercially you need a license, and you have to ask permission from local authorities to fly. One misconception is that you have to register your drone, but it’s the operator that’s registered.”
“In Washington you can’t fly at state parks or anywhere without permission. Oregon allows some drone flying in specified parks. But you just can’t go playing around. I’m a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics [AMA] and I can fly under their model flying rules. We have a group that sometimes flies drones in Ilwaco.”
Bob will be flying his drone this weekend to capture the beach fireworks crowd. So more on this next week. (But meanwhile, why did we close our doors to taxpaying friends with second homes, then open the flood gates to people who’ll trash our beach and disturb both the local fauna and residents? Just asking for a friend.)
Anyway, the NOAA project drone cost around $20,000, and the lidar clocks in at $170,000. So shooting down this “loud intrusive bug” would have been a formidable disaster for all of us. I suggested that next time the NOAA crew keep us neighbors informed.
