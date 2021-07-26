Finally summer arrived. After weeks of misty weather — saving us from a Fourth of July fire crisis, about which more anon — we’ve had days so lovely I’ve been reluctant to even mention them to friends caught in 100-plus degree weather scattered up and down the western states. How did we get so lucky? A question I ask myself daily as our sunshine accompanied by cool ocean or bayside breezes blows over my little piece of the known universe.
Seems my only dilemma is bounty; meaning, in this case, harvesting cherries (not to discount other bountiful categories: friends, love, birds, financial resources, etc.). My Montmorency cherry tree had a crop explosion this year: little red ornaments hung in clusters all over the tree planted for my mother 12 years ago. These fed racoons, deer, crows, robins, and squirrels. I happily shared lustrous clusters from the topmost branches with any who could reach them; nor did I regret those fallen cherries that went to the grounds crew.
I’d forgotten though what a labor of love harvesting cherries is. First of all, it’s not like picking an apple, which is a meal in itself. One cherry, though delightful, is a meager bite. And every cherry ripens on its own schedule. So picking cherries means circling the tree daily, watching for just that certain redness indicating, “Yep, I’m ready.” I found after my first morning picking that my eye got tuned to the most subtle color variants as I swung around the lower branches of the tree with my basket. Sometimes only one cherry in a cluster is ripe. Finicky little fruits!
This part of the ritual is only the beginning however. Cherries must be pitted, and that, dear friends, is a trial in tedium. Again — pick and chaw on an apple and the thrill is immediate; no other tools needed. Cherries — harumph. The family cherry pitter was in Yakima. So, splitting with a knife, or opening with a thumbnail to squeeze out that pit was the daily order of business for over a week. Then one must freeze in zips, or can, or make into pies or tarts on the spot.
Well, you get the point. I’m embarrassed to say I left more cherries on my tree than I should have. This has me thinking philosophically (one of the fallibilities of a poet) about harvesting. I often leave tasks unfinished. Is there something unsettling to me about closure? Even when the goal is in sight (maybe especially when the goal is in sight), I often shy away from it. Finishing is scary. Or is it the idea of being rewarded for one’s work? Did I deserve the cherries my tree provided?
OK, now I’m in an epistemological debate with my cherry tree. Gardening has thrown me into an existential crisis. It must be time to move on to more tangible topics.
Fireworks reprise
Perhaps we’re at a point on the Peninsula to make good on the momentum many of us are feeling on the issue of fireworks. I think we have to admit to the chaos, noise, crowding, garbage, unpleasant behavior, and fire danger that many of us (tax paying) residents felt over the eight days of fireworks. There are many reasons these issues have come to a head. Not the least of which is that Pacific County, and our beach specifically, is the only place where such an extended period of fireworks is allowed. There are no beaches on the Oregon coast where one can shoot off fireworks. None, nada! Fireworks were banned in Oregon early in 2000. And in Washington state there are only two other beach communities where fireworks are legal.
Westport has a Beach Friendly Fourth, allowing fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. only on July 4th and never within city limits. You can light personal fireworks in Ocean Shores on July 3rd and 4th between Marine View beach access and Damon Beach approach. No fireworks are allowed within city limits. That’s it folks.
I spoke to a couple people in the know about where our eight days of fireworks originated. These were maximum parameters outlined decades ago by the state of Washington within which local authorities have set their own guidelines. Only our county has retained these wide parameters as the law; as noted above, jurisdictions have the ability both to ban fireworks outright or set tighter parameters for their use.
In 2015, we estimated there were 100,000 people on our beach for the Fourth. No doubt we had a similar or greater number this year. Every hotel, motel, and campground was full, and many front yards were obliterated by RVs, trucks, cars, and tents. What’s not well known is that, at least in Long Beach, only two RVs are allowed on any one property. Period. (I hear that LB is thinking of allowing more RVs on a lot — that’s/ not the direction to be heading in my opinion.)
Issues and rebuttals
The most common argument I hear from our electees about why we can’t shrink fireworks usage on the beach is that it will move to residential neighborhoods. (Move? — it’s already here!) And that we don’t and won’t have the resources to enforce “no neighborhood fireworks.” If a city or county does not have the resources needed to enforce its own laws, that indicates a serious lack of infrastructure to support the safety and health of a community. It’s not an excuse for disregarding laws; it’s a recipe for disaster. We were lucky there was no major fire this time. We were lucky there were no dangerous neighborhood incidents.
I addressed the financial argument for fireworks in my column last week. Just a quick recap: when Peninsula hotels, motels, Airbnb cottages, and campgrounds are full, there is no greater advantage to having more tourists. Full is full. In fact, more people on the beach or in town is probably a turn-off. (It certainly is for us locals: we either get out of town or hide at home.) Commodity businesses — grocery stores, bakeries, and the like — benefit by bringing in tens of thousands of dollars over the long days of fireworks, but are not paying their fair share of the burden for the resulting clean up and chaos.
Something needs to change, and I have faith that now our elected officials realize this too. A very smart journalist and political analyst, Ron Brownstein, says that change happens in a country, county, city (or any collection of humans) in this sequence: first, the real world changes; then pop culture reflects those changes; then political culture responds to those changes. Politics and politicians are always behind the eight-ball, always the last to respond.
Our governance structures both at the local and national levels are like freighters trying to change direction in the turbulent waters of reality. They are tediously weighted down by tradition. “This is how we’ve always done it” is a backward-looking excuse, not a strategy for dealing with what’s happening now.
I enjoyed fireworks as a kid on the beach in the’50s. But fireworks are bigger and more dangerous now; we have more awareness of their environmental damage; tons more people are arriving to blow them up; the climate is hotter and fire danger greater. Let’s be smart and respond to the problems of this reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.