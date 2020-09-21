Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends
Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends
The past Sunday’s blue sky and glorious sun nearly bumped from my mind two weeks of smoky-yellow skies — though thousands of people will never forget. I’m grateful we had only smoke and not the flames and destruction experienced by so many families on the West Coast, many who lost their homes, their land, and all their possessions. In the midst of this suffering, I got a tip for a story that stands out from the rest: a story that affirms the bedrock decency and heroism of Americans; that illustrates the essential can-do let’s-pull-together spirit of our citizenry. It’s the kind of story we all need right now.
It starts in Oregon City, Oregon at the farmstead of Linda and Harry Schleef (who’ve also had an Oysterville home for nearly 20 years). I spoke with Linda last week and here’s how it all began, “On Labor Day we had fires close to Oregon City and we were put on level one of the ready-set-go scale. We weren’t too concerned yet because we were quite a ways from the big fire, but there were small fires around us that were more concerning. By Thursday there was no containment of most of the fires and we were put on level two — get ready to leave. We were right next door to the level three zone — go now!”
For Linda and Harry getting ready to evacuate was not just about grabbing family photos, important papers, and a toothbrush. “We decided we had to go, but we have three horses (PeeWee, Hugin, and Tor), three donkeys (Bert, Ole, and Lena), five llamas (Posey, Dawn, Kacee, Brisa, and Audrey) seven cats (Tux, Cheeto, Bandit, Meowie, Sophie, Ebony and Sweet Pea), and two dogs (Millie and Bernie). We had our three-horse trailer ready, but we’d have had to make three trips to get our animals to safety.”
“Then I remembered I’d seen this Facebook site called Cowgirl 911. I’m not a big believer in Facebook. I don't post and I hadn't been online for a long time, but if you really want current news — and that’s what we needed with the fires — that’s the place to go. So I posted a note on the Cowgirl site that we had to evacuate and needed help with our animals.”
Cowgirl 911 was started by Katie Schrock, vice president of Benton County’s Rodeo Committee. As she posted, “I’m an absolute nerd about efficiencies and schedule but this is something I can offer right now.” Schrock knew both the importance of saving horses, bunnies, pigs, goats, even chickens, and how difficult it would be. Now the Cowgirl Network is 17,000 strong and gets hundreds of daily posts. “Within 10 minutes of filling out a form for help, somebody has wheels rolling on the ground for help to your location,” she said. “We’ve been doing the math, and we think we’ve helped probably 20,000 animals at this point. It’s mind-blowing.”
Load ‘em up
So Linda posted her request and, as she says, “within five minutes I started getting responses. In about an hour I got a text, ‘Cowboys are on the way.’ That was one of the best texts I’ve ever gotten.”
“Sure enough, three cowboys, one cowgirl, a big hunkin’ truck and a 20-foot stock trailer showed up. They didn't even know each other. One guy owned the truck, one guy owned the trailer, and the others just came along to help. It was phenomenal! I tried to give them money for gas, but they didn't want anything. Well, one guy wanted a hug, and I hugged him without even thinking about covid until later. It was just a human thing.”
The other complication was where to take the animals. Many fairgrounds were making their locations available but some, like Yamhill, which would have been closest to them, got full almost immediately. Finally, after many calls, they figured out that they could take their animals to a private corral in Hillsboro. Nobody charged anything. All up and down the coast, people were donating hay and grain, horse tack and equipment of all kinds.
“The guys who came to help us wouldn't take money but they said they needed buckets for water. So Harry ran around our property and rounded up every bucket that we had and threw them in the trailer to take with the animals. They got the horses and donkeys, and Harry took the llamas.”
“Then Evan, my 18-year-old grandson, and I rounded up the cats.” Perhaps you know that expression, herding cats? Well, here’s the real life version: “We had a real cat roundup — we have two barn cats, two garage cats, and three house cats, one of which is 20 years old. In fact, four of the cats came from the Pacific County Humane Shelter, as well as one of our dogs.”
“We stuffed the cats in kennels when we could catch them — we had to leave one barn cat behind because the bottom fell out of the carrier and he got loose. So we had six cats and two dogs with us in the car. Usually it takes us maybe three hours to get to the beach — this time it took us five and half hours with cats howling all the way. The traffic getting out of our area was horrible.”
What one person can do
Linda continues, “You know the bottom line to all this is what one person can do. With everything that's going on, within 24 hours of the fires, Katie had that Cowgirl Facebook site going. I’m so impressed. It was not news stations, not government, not www-anything. It was all because this one person decided there was a need and figured out what she could do. She even called us back and wanted to know if we’d gotten our pick up yet.” (Cowgirl 911 is at www.facebook.com/groups/oregoncowboy911)
“Harry and I have nothing but gratitude and thanks for the strangers who assisted in not only transporting our animals from danger but also volunteering to receive them. They took care of our animals for ten days without expecting anything in return. I’ve also learned that social media is a friend if you let it be; and, especially in this time of pandemic and unrest, the value of trust — we trusted in people we didn’t know that our animals would be safe with them for both transportation and care.”
Maybe another lesson is keeping your sense of humor intact. Linda adds, “About three days into this crisis, my grandson looked at me and said, ‘Grandma, your shoes don't match!’ We just laughed. I’d gotten down to the beach with one barn shoe covered with you-know-what and the second shoe was one I’d wear if I was going to go out some place. At least they were both tennis shoes.”
Oh well, details, details. In a crisis, priorities do tend to sort themselves out pretty quickly. Now we know this story has a happy ending: all the animals are safe, the Schleefs did not lose their Oregon City home to the fires, and — just guessing — I’ll bet Linda’s shoes match.
• • •
Speaking of priorities though, get yourselves ready to vote this year if you haven't yet. Kathy Condron, publicity chair for American Association of University Women (AAUW), called to tell me about their non-partisan “tabling events” at Jack’s, Okie’s and Cottage Bakery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. You can register to vote and get voting information. Please vote — it’s your civic duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.