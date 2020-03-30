Love is the sea where intellect drowns.
—Rumi
Some of you know that I made a trip south before all heck broke loose in Washington and our state became the first virus hot spot. I took my tear drop trailer to a very reasonable storage spot in Elephant Butte, New Mexico ($180 for the year!) — dry and secure — so I could use it occasionally on other snowbird outings. Then I planned to go on to Tucson for business. On the way, I figured I might as well enjoy my jaunt, so I detoured off main highways and took an east turn south of Salt Lake City to cruise through Capitol Reef National Park, Glen Canyon, Canyonlands and Bears Ears.
OMG! For two entire days I thought my eyes would fall out of my head they were bombarded with so much beauty. Every mile, every half mile, every turn in the road revealed yet another astounding set of colors, rock formations, distant landscapes, or close in and staggeringly extraordinary views. I kept pulling off the road just to gawk or — since I was traveling only with Jackson — rave out loud to no one in particular. This part of Utah displays the kind of magnificence impossible to capture in a photograph — nothing can match the phantasmagoric and stunning towers, cliffs, buttes, spires, domes, canyons, and mesas. (Check out these aerial views — https://tinyurl.com/u5jazsg — but, believe me, these do not capture the feelings you have when you’re close up.)
Capitol Reef National Park
Capitol Reef National Park should be on every American’s must-see list. Capitol Reef, a geologic phenomenon unique in the world, is a Waterpocket Fold “a north-south upthrust ridge of slickrock nearly unbroken in the one hundred miles of its length from Thousand Lake Mountain to Lake Powell.” This upthrust shows off distinct Mesozoic-era layers of geology going back 245 million years and towers over the roads that wind through it.
Capitol Reef was named because some of the rocky white domes look like our capitol buildings. And “reef” here is a mariner term for something that is difficult to navigate across: early pioneers generally had to go around it; though a group of Mormons, looking to isolate themselves, set up homes in the narrow valley, which came to be called Fruita, until the Fremont River flooded them out. Native Americans call it “The Sleeping Rainbow” which catches so much more accurately what it looks and feels like.
At any rate, while the world, the nation, and our state in particular were coming to the realization that the virus had arrived, I was blissing out on back roads, sleeping in silent ancient valleys, and suffering a case of major awestruckness. The stars were blazing in an uncompromised night sky. And, by the way, there was no internet coverage anywhere. I was reminded how much I love the wildly diverse and, in this case mostly unbefouled, land of our continent.
Snowbird asks … what about family?
Eventually, I dropped off my trailer in Elephant Butte, and after a night at the Rocket Inn (Truth or Consequences, NM — highly recommended) I got to Tucson, my prescribed destination. My business there took several days and then I began to yearn to be home, to be closer to the people I love.
How are you fairing being far away from friends and family? Maybe you have elder parents in a different state or even on a different coast. Maybe your family is so scattered that you can only be pseudo-together using Facetime or Zoom. Or maybe you’re lucky and your family didn’t wander too far from each other. Whatever the case, this is the time when we most want to be near those we love. We want to hold each other, sit close, laugh together, share stories, or just goof around amidst this fearful unknown.
In my case, I have one dear sister in Yakima. We sing together, tease each other, cook for each other, and, of course, know each other better than anyone else in the world — the good, the bad, and the argumentative. And the arguments (these surface rarely) have never in a millisecond changed how we feel about each other. And then I have my beloved tribe on the Peninsula; and, you know, “Washington my home, wherever I may roam…(etc.).” So, what to do?
Tucson friends think I’m crazy to be considering heading north again into Washington’s virus whirlpool. There are more medical facilities in Tucson’s Pima County and few confirmed virus cases. The lag time for the Covid-19 tsunami is probably delayed enough there that perhaps lessons learned will be available; there will be extra time to prepare. Plus, the heat — which is already starting to ratchet up in the Southwest — may slow the virus down.
But what can I say? Is there anything stronger than the force of love? I’d like to think that if there were only one seat in the last Titanic lifeboat, and my sis and I — or any of my north end tribe — were on the deck, we’d decide to go down together. But who can say how one would really respond in that kind of life or death scenario?
And will this time of covid-19 be a life and death scenario? — it certainly will for some. I’ve already heard from a friend in Seattle that one of our high school buddies is in the hospital with the virus; it was spread around in his ukulele group before anyone knew about it. One ukulele member has already died.
The irony is that despite the distances between us, I have been in contact with more friends in these last ten days than perhaps the last six months: video conferencing, emails, letters, and plain old phone calls have been the tools for checking in with family and friends near and far. We may be socially distant but in some ways we’re closer than we’ve ever been. (I wonder if after the tsunami breaks and we return to “normal” — whatever that looks like — the need to connect will stay with us?)
Decisions
I’m not trying to be melodramatic or turn-up the already shrieking freak-out volume. But, really, how will we make it through? (Dr. Anthony Fauci has now predicted that perhaps between 100,000-200,000 Americans could die.) I hope with love, with caring, with level-headedness, and with the knowledge that most people are going to do absolutely the best they can with the resources they have. And for those who just can’t, they’re the ones we’ll need to help more. Those damaged or misinformed people are still part of our community.
We’ve already been changed by this crisis. I’ve heard that there is resentment about second home owners who’ve come to the beach to shelter, and that there was grumbling and disagreement about cancelling the clam tide. Let’s remind each other that there’s no us and them.
As everyone is saying, we’re all in this together. Even the virus can’t live by itself — it needs bodies. This non-differentiation of hosts is probably one of Mother Nature’s main lessons. Language, skin color, country, amount of money in our pocket (or not) — whatever we think defines us, we’re all 99.9% alike. We’re all vulnerable.
I could stay in Tucson’s soothing sun and warmth and shelter there — but rationality often loses to love. Washington here I come.
