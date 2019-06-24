What the Sam Hill…?
Week before last, a friend and I visited Sam Hill’s Maryhill replica of Stonehenge. We were too soon for one of the most mystical spectacles of this stone circle — sunrise on the Solstice, the longest day of the year, when the sun sends its first shaft of light streaming through the circle’s entrance at the Heel Stone.
Builder, engineer, and visionary Sam Hill (1857-1931) was a complicated guy who was instrumental in road building in Washington and Oregon. He attempted to lure farmers to windy land overlooking the Columbia River (across from Biggs Junction), but hadn’t thought about how crop water would be delivered. No one took him up on his idea; and then Maryhill, the town he’d established, burned to the ground.
He was just a century too soon, often the fate of visionaries. Maryhill now sports acres of orchard land growing peaches, cherries, and vineyards of wine grapes. And there are still a few ghostly reminders of the last century: a gas station with old-fashioned pumps; an abandoned auto repair shop; and a chapel.
Sam also built the Peace Arch near Blaine, Washington; a spectacular and elaborately designed mansion for his wife Mary; and this astronomically-exact copy of England’s Neolithic Stonehenge. His wife never came west to join him, but Sam was never at a loss when his dreams were thwarted: the house became a remarkable museum dedicated, in person, by Queen Marie of Romania on Nov. 3, 1926. (It is an amazing, little-visited state treasure.)
Maybe Sam didn't always have the facts lined up but that never stopped him. Thinking that the original Stonehenge was built as a sacrificial site, Sam built his version to honor the soldiers of Klickitat County who’d died in World War I. It was our country’s first WWI monument.
Meanwhile on the Salisbury Plain
Sam’s replica was meant to remind us that “humanity is still being sacrificed to the god of war. Sam engineered his Stonehenge like a modern road, using slabs of reinforced concrete. He had no interest in making it a picturesque ruin. Instead, Sam built it the way that he imagined the Druids would have built it if they’d had 20th century construction technology: uniform concrete blocks, mortared into megaliths,” (from Roadside America).
Meanwhile near Amesbury, England this year, over 10,000 gathered at the original Stonehenge to watch the sunrise and celebrate in a random display of modernity. Stonehenge is a World Heritage site believed to be 4,500 years old. Although its purpose is still disputed, its stones do align to both the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset (info here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stonehenge).
The Washington and Oregon Rosicrucians celebrated at our state’s Stonehenge last week — but it seems a placid affair compared to the mob scene on the Salisbury plain. Their program consisted of a council of solace, a picnic, music, star gazing and story telling.
Tieton Grand Prix
Also in the “Unusual Solstice Activities” file was the Tieton Grand Prix — yes, friends, the world championship of cyclekarts took place in Tieton, a town of 1,200 people northwest of Yakima.
As I’ve written before, some artist-types from Seattle (visionaries all) began purchasing abandoned warehouses in this sleepy agricultural town, and now, ten years later, the place is coming alive in ways the Mighty Tieton “founders” envisioned (http://www.mightytieton.com/our-story).
Tieton now includes a slew of new enterprises: the Boxx Gallery, Tieton Farm and Creamery, Nomad Mercantile, Tripin Sound Space, Goathead Press, Nido Cabins, Tieton Mosaics, LitFuse, Paper Hammer Studios, loft spaces, and a couple good local cafes. And, this past weekend, cyclekart makers descended for the Grand Prix.
Cyclekarts are DIY extravaganzas — sort of like go-carts but meant to look like larger more sophisticated race cars. The ethos of cyclekarts is self-expressive uniqueness, good sportsmanship, and just plain fun.
Every car must be hand-made by the driver, and there is a set formula for the cars: “one-seat car; using Honda 17 x 1.75 or 2 inch rims; 2.50 x 17 tires with a 38-inch track; wheelbase as close to 66 inches as the aesthetics will allow; no more than 250 pounds; powered by a 200 cc, single cylinder, 6.5 hp Honda OHV engine (the GX200). The total car should not cost more than $2,100. Power is transmitted via a Comet TAV-30 unit to one wheel only. Braking is also on this same rear wheel by mechanical Comet disc.”
The range of cyclekarts lined up around the city square in Tieton went from duct-tape and white plastic, to sleek and shiny wood (a modified wine barrel?), to expertly-seamed aluminum. There were bullet shapes, sawed-off fronts, open-topped designs, and stubby submarine-like contours. Cars had names like Lagonda, Feral Wind, the Viscount Vinson, 1929 Riley Bitsa, and Silberpfeil in sleek silver, bumblebee yellow, forest green, laser blue and screaming red.
It should go without saying that no two cars were alike, and likewise the racers. I personally talked to racers from Australia, Vancouver, B.C. and Illinois.
The “engines” are started by pulling a rope, like a lawnmower; and the cars have one direction—forward. Another oddity was that drivers had to switch off mid-race. In cases where there weren’t two drivers on a team, the original driver had to stop, get out of his or her vehicle, step onto the sidewalk, and get back in. Most drivers had to detach and re-attach their steering wheels to complete this maneuver. The races happened in heats of six. After the main heats — and who won? no one seemed to know — there were drag races in pairs.
Everybody had a blast. It looked so fun that my little group of neighbors even talked about the possibility of entering next year. “Plexiglas!” we whispered to each other.
Dog kisses
Summer-time is also dog-time, is it not? Our furry friends love to romp with us and each other, attend outdoor events, roll in the grass, and eat disgusting things off the sidewalk. Even our cutest four-leggeds put mysterious things in their mouths, and then want to give us big soggy kisses. My sis has been asking me to find out why dog saliva is so slobbery for awhile, so finally I’ve done a little research.
It’s true — dog saliva is really different from what’s in human mouths. On the plus side, dog saliva is better at preventing tooth decay than human saliva because it’s more alkaline. Also dog saliva contains antibacterial chemicals (histantins) which can help heal wounds. That slippery feeling may be because there is no digestive enzymes in dog saliva. It’s meant only to lubricate food and move it from a dog’s mouth into its stomach, which is where the digestion starts—hence, why dogs don't chew.
Unfortunately a doggy kiss can transmit bacteria to humans; but, says one site, “it’s very unlikely that saliva would be a direct cause of infection.” Some folks are allergic to dogs or more accurately to dog dander after a dog licks his or her fur because dog saliva has different proteins than human spit. There you have it.
But, slobbery saliva or not, nothing will part me from those sweet little doggie kisses behind my ear. Happy Solstice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.