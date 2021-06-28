Oh, I could drink a case of you, darling,
still I’d be on my feet
I would still be on my feet
—Joni Mitchell
If you’d like to come in from the garden in the midday sun or just relax with something to occupy your mind in the evening, I have a few suggestions for you. First though, are there any of you who feel like the pandemic lockdown has changed your personality? I don’t know if I’m experiencing “post traumatic stress” after 15 months of the covid threat, or whether I’m empathetically sad because of all the people we’ve lost. Am I permanently transformed?
All of us living through the pandemic will be able to look back and say “We were there, here’s how it was” — depending on where we were in our lives: high school kids missing graduation, actors/dancers/musicians with no live audiences, entrepreneurs trying to figure out a new business plan, or older folks just frightened we’d be brought down before our time.
We’ve all been rearranged. I feel less social, less willing to do things I don’t want to do, and more apt to be grateful, to be satisfied just watching the bay with fresh air tingling my face. Bette Lu Kraus bicycled over the other day and we compared notes on this. Had we been feeling general “malaise” or, as one New York Times articles labeled it, just “languishing”? I personally like malaise, it’s more dramatic, though both words have Romance language roots and remind me of the sensuous, often indulgent side of French Latinate culture. Let’s just call it a slow down in the pace of life, and leave it at that.
Pick up a book
Along those lines I have a couple books to recommend, offering a variety of pleasures. Ann Gaddy shared Brian Doyle’s “Mink River” with me the other day after a bayside coffee klatch, and I dove in immediately. Anyone who loves words, who appreciates the spinning of yarns, who delights in the complex life of the Pacific Northwest will enjoy this tale set in an imaginary North Coast town. It features rainy weather, a talking crow, native legends, Gaelic tales, and a set of idiosyncratic multi-generational characters who live — as we do — where their river meets the sea. Bits of Puccini, quotes from Blake, Irish passion, and native sensibility are woven together by an author obviously in love with the natural world. Doyle is a word-spinner of the highest order and has put together a novel rife with what I’d call “North coast magic realism.” One critic says it’s full of “hauntings and shadows, shards of dark and bright, lust, blarney, and coast-mythic yearnings.” I sank into its lushness every night before bed.
On the other hand, if you’re more of a doer, you might enjoy “The Palestinian Table,” by Reem Kassis; though even here there is wonderful writing, family stories that set the context for these gem-like dishes from a culture most of us know only from what passes for “Mediterranean cuisine” in the U.S. Just the “Dips and Small Bites” chapter is worth the price of entry. Recipes carefully adapted to a non-Palestinian audience, sumptuous photos, and a complete glossary might set you off on a whole new culinary direction. Pomegranate molasses anyone? Bedouin tea or cardamom coffee? Or how ‘bout lamb and nut stuffed aubergine or shawarma with onions and sumac for dinner? Kassis knocked it out of the kitchen!
We’ve heard the horror stories from our Chinookan and Indian friends about children sent to “school,” taken from their families, shorn, and prohibited from speaking their own languages. Now proof of another ghastly era in American (and Canadian) history is being unearthed as the unmarked graves of indigenous children come to the light. The Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, one of 357 in our country, was founded by Lt. Col. Richard Henry Pratt: his idea for the school — “kill the indian, save the man” (tinyurl.com/434bdsjk). Maybe he didn’t mean literally, but … 180 children died there from starvation, abuse, and disease.
So, if a little tougher read is your cup of bitterroot, try the brilliant collection “Postcolonial Love Poems” by past American poet laureate Natalie Diaz. She identifies as Akimel O’odham of the Gila River Indian Community, and her book was awarded a Pulitzer Prize. From the poem “That Which Cannot Be Stilled”: “Dirty Indian — a phrase blown like magnetic dust/ against the small bones in my ear, many times, and dark./ All my life I’ve been working,/ to get clean — .” She’s intimately clever, always profound.
Watch
In the “guilty pleasures” department, there is nothing like a murder mystery. After grieving the end of the fabulous French TV spy series “The Bureau,” a friend and I dove into other foreign-made detective stories. In my humble opinion, “Inspector Montalbano” heads the list, especially if you love — and who doesn’t? — watching a cute guy eat pasta. The setting is the spectacular Ragusa Ilba, an island off the tip of the boot in Sicily. The plot twists are epic, but most fun is watching the gestures and Italian swearing.
Also on my faves list is “Nordic Murders.” With typical understated Nordic candor, a mother/daughter duo stumble over each other to solve deaths that get darker and darker as the series goes on. Set on an island off the northern coast that Germany shares with Poland, the show features the “haves” (Germans) and “have-nots” (the Polish). There’s a lot of marine action. Every episode is a different story, but the characters carry throughout and one gets deeply involved in their lives.
Lastly, “Hide and Seek,” the grim and gripping Russian series is one long tale about a childhood game that sparks a kidnapping. The cinematography is metaphoric and indescribably beautiful in the midst of the doom and gloom of nearly black-and-white toned framing. Clearly, hide and seek isn’t only for kids. This one will keep you on the edge of your seat. You may have to hide your eyes.
Listen
Unbelievably, its been 50 years since Joni Mitchell released her now much-lauded album “Blue.” (Rolling Stone lists it as the third greatest album of all time: tinyurl.com/526jnwsv). Since five decades have passed, many of the real stories behind the songs can be told. Many of Joni’s songs reveal a who’s who of famous musician lovers (Graham Nash, David Crosby, James Taylor, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan); but “Blue” also captures the heartbreak at the center of her own life — seeking a balance between finding love and settling down, versus being free enough to follow her artistic brilliance.
Yes, I was in favor of Dylan receiving the Nobel Prize for literature; but relistening to the whole of Joni’s oeuvre from beginning to end, I can’t help but think she gave us both ground-breaking music (her guitar tunings alone are phenomenal) with nuanced and masterful lyrics, as well as the three-octave-plus clarity of her voice, something Dylan never had. Yet again, perhaps a woman has been overlooked for the highest praise. Take up her CDs (I have a complete boxed set — a great investment) and listen again to the wonder of her work.
Oh, and Sydney Stevens’ “Historical Haunts of the Long Beach Peninsula” is hot (and this week I mean hot!) off the press. (Full disclosure, I gladly wrote the intro.) This book reeks of Sydney’s talent for weaving together history with some darn good ghost stories. Don’t miss her readings at Adelaide’s July 3, at 12:30 p.m. and BOLD, July 11, at 2 p.m.
There, I hope I’ve inspired your summer-do-nothing list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.