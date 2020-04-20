Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next.
— Arundhati Roy
The Sunday New York Times has a section for paid obituaries. In last week’s paper, there was not one, not two, but three pages of obits in, more or less, this vein: “Hal, 54 passed away in NYC of complications from covid-19.” “David, born in 1947 in Los Angeles, died from complications of the coronavirus.” “Ann passed away in Manhattan at the age of 78, a victim of the coronavirus. Her husband of 56 years, Daniel, was by her side.” “Dear Uncle Murray, you were taken from us all way too soon. You only believed in the best, that’s because you were the best.”
On the Peninsula, we’ve been blessedly protected from the first wave of the virus, but its effects are all around us. The good ones — environment healing, solace amidst the quiet, and neighbors helping neighbors — I hope we can retain. Others show the tatters in our culture. What can the virus can teach us?
What’s essential?
This virus has either blessed or cursed us, or both. We’re living in an historic time. It’s impossible not to be touched by the dramatic changes around us; and I don't mean the revelation that toilet paper is a grave necessity.
A couple days ago Stephen Colbert interviewed Chance the Rapper who said: “I feel like I didn’t have two kids until this quarantine started — between the nanny, the grandparents, and the school we basically just gave each other high fives every day, and now it’s like a full on one on one or one on two.” So for some folks hanging out with the kids is a revelation.
Other lessons are being revealed. Reaganomics, AKA “supply-side economics,” argued that reducing taxes and regulations on corporations and the wealthy would mean that job growth and increased manufacturing would create benefits that would “trickle down” to the lower and middle classes; and, eventually the working classes would benefit. The “economy” was therefore mostly thought to be made up of and catalyzed by those with the wealth to manage or create corporations and products. No surprise — there is no trickle.
Guess what? Now we see what the real economy is made of — people. When people, also known as “workers,” aren’t needed or are afraid to go to work, they have no money to become consumers, and the economy comes to a screeching halt. Witness that we have lost, in four short weeks, all the employment gains from the last decade. Over 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment; and there are probably more people actually out of work. Economic predictions range wildly, some forecasting a full recovery as early as next year, others not until 2031.
“This is already shaping up as the deepest dive on record for the global economy for over 100 years,” said Kenneth S. Rogoff, a Harvard economist. “Everything depends on how long it lasts, but if this goes on for a long time, it’s certainly going to be the mother of all financial crises.” Another observation, “The psychology won’t just bounce back,” said Charles Dumas, chief economist at the London investment firm TS Lombard. “People have had a real shock. The recovery will be slow, and certain behavior patterns are going to change, if not forever at least for a long while.”
In the meantime, we’re learning about what’s essential. Here’s my list: food production and delivery; the post office; public administration of energy and water; hospitals, health systems, equipment, services and medical workers; transportation; the internet; family and friends. (I’m afraid I'd have to argue with Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis who thinks wrestling is essential.) We could also add clean air and water — among Nature’s other gifts — something most of us take for granted, but are elements that many millions of humans do not have access to.
So, the essential workers in an economy? The fruit pickers; the truckers; the grocery store cashiers and shelf stockers; postmen and women; bus drivers; front-line medical staff: nurses and doctors; honeybees. May I add journalists to the list? I hope so.
Threadbare systems
This virus has been brilliant at revealing broken structures and systems. Cutbacks in our healthcare system — equipment, doctors, nurses and hospital capacity — have been revealed for what they are: grossly ill-advised. Black and brown Americans, the elderly, the homeless and the uninsured are the most at risk and are dying of the virus at higher rates. (Some politicians, lobbying for a “return to normal” again, have said that this “culling of the herd” approach is better than further endangering the economy. I want to ask them, “Which two or three people in your family would you be willing to lose?”)
Our destructive taming of the environment has put large populations of people in close proximity to wildlife, particularly in Southeast Asia, which is the main incubator of current human-endangering viruses. Air pollution, water, and food scarcity have weakened large populations of humans around the globe. This makes us as a species easy pickings for pandemics. And global financial inequality and the lack of human rights in so many places on the globe are producing vast numbers of dissatisfied and disenfranchised humans. (And we’re not even talking about the enormous untapped wealth of human creativity we’re losing.)
Not only that but this current pandemic comes at a time when there is a trend to nationalistic/populist governments headed by greedy and incompetent leaders — exactly when we most need level-headed, experienced, and humane administrations. (Not only was Angela Merkel’s talk to her nation a model for leadership, but German policies have meant its covid-19 deaths are some of the lowest in the developed world.)
Will we heed these warnings? Will we rouse ourselves to vote for the leaders we need? Can we make the changes that will put us in a position to respond more effectively to the next pandemic, which, as every epidemiologist tells us is coming?
Peninsula community responses
Locally, our first response has been one of compassion and creativity. Last week John Vale’s team at the Peninsula Senior Center provided 200 meals — some of them pre-paid and delivered to families who really need extra help right now. But how long can this kind of effort continue? Prices for eggs have gone up 100%; according to Costco staff, some foodstuffs may simply not be available going forward.
When our state — which is close to peak infection in urban areas — opens up for business again, how we will in rural areas fare? We still have no idea how many of us are actually carrying or have defeated the virus. We’ll need comprehensive testing — still a distant goal. Will we be any better prepared, or will we be caught in the second devastating virus wave?
I say let’s get smart now. Let’s take an unvarnished look at what went wrong — locally, regionally, and nationally — roll up our sleeves and get busy fixing what needs fixing. I began with Arundhati Roy, author and activist, and I’ll end with her wise words. “We can choose to walk through the pandemic portal, dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies behind us. Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it.”
